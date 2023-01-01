run.events is a global AI-powered SaaS enterprise management software for professional event and conference organizers. The solution is designed to be easy to set up and use, a cloud-based event management platform that contains enterprise management capabilities and event management components with a powerful mobile app solution available on all today’s platforms. The platform allows clients to create valuable in-person experiences, grow influential communities and expand their brands, while providing services for event sourcing, registration, event marketing, travel management, lead scanning, and ROI reports. It’s fair to assume that run.events will become the only software solution you need to run your line of business.

目录 :

网站： run.events

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“run.events”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。