Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities

目录 :

网站： cvent.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Cvent”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。