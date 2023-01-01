MeetingHand is an online registration & abstract management software suitable for in-person, virtual & hybrid events, with an ambition to ease the struggles of event organizers and provide a seamless experience for their attendees.

目录 :

网站： meetinghand.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“MeetingHand”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。