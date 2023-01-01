EventX
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
网站：eventx.io
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“EventX”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and hybrid event solutions for companies, organizers and leading trade bodies in Asia and China, including Amazon, Apple, HKTDC, Alibaba, Reed and many more. With features such as the interactive exhibition hall, dynamic exhibitor booths, online registration forms, webinars, and interactive conference stages, we are the go-to service for organizations wishing to broaden their audience into the Asia Pacific regions. EventX is formerly known as EventXtra.
目录:
网站： eventx.io
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“EventX”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。