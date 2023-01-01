WebCatalog

InEvent

InEvent

未安装 WebCatalog？下载 WebCatalog

使用 Web 应用

网站：inevent.com

使用 WebCatalog 上“InEvent”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

InEvent is made of event professionals and A/V specialists inspired to push the boundaries of webinars and event technology. Our product delivers outstanding experiences for enterprise companies, empowering them with a white-label solution to create in-person, virtual and hybrid events through software and hardware solutions. All backed up by a dedicated 24/7 customer service made 100% of humans. The InEvent integrated platform includes hospitality and housing, travel and logistics, web broadcasting, live engagement, smooth registration, dynamic networking, robust marketing automation, custom websites and mobile apps, real-time analytics, high-powered beacons and 100+ other features to power interactive and immersive experiences. We have successfully serviced more than 50,000 events and webinars with over 2 million attendees and 60 +million streaming minutes globally. Whether you are hosting a webinar, virtual hands-on meeting or a month-long event, our flexible solution will help your ideal event come to life.

网站： inevent.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“InEvent”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

您可能还会喜欢

WebinarJam

WebinarJam

home.webinarjam.com

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

Hopin Events

Hopin Events

hopin.com

Splash

Splash

splashthat.com

Refty

Refty

refty.co

Accelevents

Accelevents

accelevents.com

RegFox

RegFox

regfox.com

WorkCast

WorkCast

info.workcast.com

Worldpackers

Worldpackers

worldpackers.com

Socio

Socio

socio.events

Whova

Whova

whova.com

产品

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.