Gnowbe
WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.
Web Sitesi: gnowbe.com
Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Gnowbe çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.
Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.
Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email notifications - Offline access - Mobile-first design - Accessible on any device - In depth data and analytics - Gamification - Certification - Personalization - Scheduled session deployment - Integration with >200 platforms Gnowbe is designed based on cutting-edge research and the science of learning, making it incredibly easy to create highly engaging and impactful trainings that move away from passive content consumption into reflective application. With a seamless desktop/mobile experience and support for over 100 languages, Gnowbe empowers creators and supports learners anytime, anywhere. Creators most commonly create: - Onboarding experiences for remote teams - Safety, health and wellness equipping - Certification prep - New learning experiences (blended, online) - Digital workbooks - E-learning courses - Coaching and feedback programs - Sales and product playbooks - Team engagement, fun & games - Daily habit forming programs
Web Sitesi: gnowbe.com
Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Gnowbe ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.