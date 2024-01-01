WebCatalog

Fielda

Fielda

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: fielda.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Fielda çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, eliminate errors, and maintain inspection compliance. Our proprietary Geospatial Software (GIS) Maps can speed up mobile data collection and provide in-depth insights. A host of features including a no-code form builder with offline data collection, fully customizable forms, workflows, real-time insights, image capture, and easy integration with other applications make Fielda popular among our customers. Today, Fielda manages over 2.5 million assets and offers specific solutions for the Electric, Oil & Gas, Engineering, and Telecom industries. Visit App Store or Google Play Store to download Fielda today!

Kategoriler:

Productivity
Location Intelligence Software

Web Sitesi: fielda.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Fielda ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

ArcGIS Online

ArcGIS Online

arcgis.com

Scribble Maps

Scribble Maps

scribblemaps.com

Mapbox

Mapbox

mapbox.com

IPinfo

IPinfo

ipinfo.io

Radar

Radar

radar.com

Nearmap

Nearmap

nearmap.com

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

CARTO

CARTO

carto.com

Smappen

Smappen

smappen.com

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit

salesrabbit.com

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Şunlar da Hoşunuza Gidebilir

FieldPie

FieldPie

fieldpie.com

Kupiks

Kupiks

kupiks.com

Device Magic

Device Magic

devicemagic.com

Ziptility

Ziptility

ziptility.com

Fulcrum

Fulcrum

fulcrumapp.com

StoreRocket

StoreRocket

storerocket.io

Nektar

Nektar

nektar.io

MAPCO

MAPCO

mapcorewards.com

AppstoreSpy

AppstoreSpy

appstorespy.com

Cohesity

Cohesity

cohesity.com

6sense

6sense

6sense.com

Alamy

Alamy

alamy.com

Keşfet

Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.