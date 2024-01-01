Cuber
WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.
Web Sitesi: cuber.ai
Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde Cuber çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.
Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.
Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.
Cuber AI is a SaaS company dedicated to disrupting the hyperautomation market with BotzForce, its low-cost automation platform. We upend the old way of providing IT Help Desk, Sales Process Automation, and Customer Support with next-gen generative AI and automation solutions. Our BotzForce platform enables enterprises to manage time-consuming and repetitive tasks more efficiently and lower costs by automating infrastructure with modern solutions like conversational AI, cloud capabilities, and a simple no-code platform. Cuber AI is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices located in Hyderabad, India.
Kategoriler:
Web Sitesi: cuber.ai
Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, Cuber ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.