MLOps Platforms - Populairste apps

To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), aangeboden door Google, is een pakket cloudcomputingdiensten dat draait op dezelfde infrastructuur die Google intern gebruikt voor zijn eindgebruikersproducten, zoals Google Zoeken, Gmail, bestandsopslag en YouTube. Naast een reeks beheertools biedt het een reeks modulai...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is een bedrijf opgericht door de oorspronkelijke makers van Apache Spark. Databricks is voortgekomen uit het AMPLab-project aan de Universiteit van Californië, Berkeley dat betrokken was bij het maken van Apache Spark, een open-source gedistribueerd computerframework gebouwd bovenop Scala...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
Breng uw gegevens naar het tijdperk van AI. Geef een nieuwe vorm aan de manier waarop iedereen toegang krijgt tot gegevens en inzichten, deze beheert en ernaar handelt, door alle gegevensbronnen en analyseservices met elkaar te verbinden, op één enkel AI-aangedreven platform.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Bouw, verfijn, itereer en beheer uw AI-modellen sneller met trainingsgegevens van de hoogste kwaliteit.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Geliefd bij datawetenschappers, beheerst door IT. Uw alles-in-één oplossing voor de ontwikkeling, implementatie en datapijplijnen van datawetenschap en ML in de cloud.
SAS
sas.com
Krijg meer gedaan met snellere, productievere AI en analyses van de meest vertrouwde analysepartner ter wereld. Produceer antwoorden net zo snel als de wereld gegevens produceert met SAS. Met meer dan veertig jaar analytische innovatie biedt SAS klanten over de hele wereld THE POWER TO KNOW®.