Monster Match is a puzzle game that puts you in command of a brave knight on a quest to defeat various monsters by connecting matching color cubes. Strategically draw paths between identical cubes to eliminate the corresponding monsters, but beware—paths cannot intersect or overlap, requiring careful planning and strategic thinking to clear each level. There might be more than one solution for you to find! Are you ready for an epic monster-matching adventure?

