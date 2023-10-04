Informativa DMCA

Last updated on October 4, 2023.

Reporting Claims of Copyright Infringement

WebCatalog Pte. Ltd. ("WebCatalog") takes claims of copyright infringement seriously. We will respond to notices of alleged copyright infringement that comply with applicable law. If you believe in good faith that any materials accessible on or from this website (the "Site") infringe your copyright, you may request removal of those materials (or access to them) from the Site by submitting written notification to our Copyright Agent (designated below). In accordance with the Online Copyright Infringement Liability Limitation Act of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (17 U.S.C. § 512) ("DMCA"), the written notice (the "DMCA Notice") must include substantially the following:

Your physical or electronic signature.

An identification of the copyrighted work you believe to have been infringed or, if the claim involves multiple works on the Site, a representative list of such works.

An identification of the material you believe to be infringing in a sufficiently precise manner to allow us to locate that material, such as a link to the material.

Adequate information by which we can contact you (including your name, postal address, telephone number, and , if available, email address).

The following statement: "I have a good faith belief that use of the copyrighted material is not authorized by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law."

The following statement: "I swear, under penalty of perjury, that the information in this written notice is accurate and that I am the copyright owner, or am authorized to act on behalf of the copyright owner, of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed."

Our designated Copyright Agent to receive DMCA Notices is:

WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

68 Circular Road #02-01, Singapore, 049422

Singapore

copyright@webcatalog.io

If you fail to comply with all of the requirements of Section 512(c)(3) of the DMCA, your DMCA Notice may not be effective.

Please be aware that if you knowingly materially misrepresent that material or activity on the Site is infringing your copyright, you may be held liable for damages (including costs and attorneys’ fees) under Section 512(f) of the DMCA.

Counter-Notification Procedures

If you believe that material you posted on the Site was removed or access to it was disabled by mistake or misidentification, you may file a counter-notification with us (a "Counter-Notice") by submitting written notification to our Copyright Agent (identified above). Pursuant to the DMCA, the Counter-Notice must include substantially the following:

Your physical or electronic signature.

An identification of the material that has been removed or to which access has been disabled and the location at which the material appeared before it was removed or access was disabled. Adequate information by which we can contact you (including your name, postal address, telephone number, and , if available, email address).

The following statement: "I swear, under penalty of perjury, that I have a good faith belief that the material identified above was removed or access to it was disabled as a result of a mistake or misidentification of the material to be removed or to which access was to be disabled."

The following statement: "I consent to the jurisdiction of the Federal District Court for the judicial district in which my address is located (or, if I reside outside the United States, for any judicial district in which the Site may be found) and I will accept service from the person (or an agent of that person) who provided the Site with the complaint at issue."

Completed Counter-Notices should be sent to:

WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

68 Circular Road #02-01, Singapore, 049422

Singapore

copyright@webcatalog.io

The DMCA allows us to restore the removed content if the party filing the original DMCA Notice does not file a court action against you within ten (10) business days of receiving the copy of your Counter-Notice.

Please be aware that if you knowingly materially misrepresent that material or activity on the Site was removed or disabled by mistake or misidentification, you may be held liable for damages (including costs and attorneys’ fees) under Section 512(f) of the DMCA.

Repeat Infringer Policy

It is our policy in appropriate circumstances to disable and/or terminate the accounts of users who are repeat infringers.