Raft Wars

Raft Wars is a fun, level-based shooting game created by Martijn Kunst, where you and your brother Simon will need to defend your treasure from enemies of all kinds! Initially armed with your raft and only some tennis balls, you'll need to focus on your aim and power in order to defeat vikings, pirates, gangs, and more! Hit your opponent to knock them off their raft or wear down their health until they fall in! Earn coins by making strategic shots in order to unlock grenades, rockets, and raft upgrades.Originally built in Flash, you can now enjoy Raft Wars in HTML5 on your desktop or mobile device.Mouse - Click and draw to shootYes, the Raft Wars Multiplayer of Raft Wars is created with multiplayer mode where you play against online players.Raft Wars is created by Martijn Kunst and TinyDobbins, based in the Netherlands. They are also the creators of Raft Wars 2 and Raft Wars Multiplayer.

Website: poki.com

