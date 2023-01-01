Mika's Candy Adventure is a casual puzzle game created by Fumingo. Your objective is to push cupcakes around and to get them to their correct locations. Once all the cupcakes are in their right spot, you will be able to advance to the next level. You can use the undo power-up to revert your moves, rethink and play again. This is the most delicious puzzle game ever made. Can you help Mika save all the cupcakes?Move - WASD / Arrow keys Zoom - Mouse wheel / Double swipeMika's Candy Adventure is created by Fumingo, a game development company based in Argentina. You can play their other skill game Bonk Beach Ball on Poki for free!

Website: poki.com

