Fast Food: Dumpster Adventure is a platform game where you are a slice of pizza who embarks on a delicious but dangerous journey. You're in a cruel fast food dumpster world with lots of thrown out food items. Your job is to eat all of them and grow while finding your way out. You're no ordinary slice of pizza though - you can double jump and shoot pepperoni at your enemies! Use your special powers to eat mushrooms to get stronger, avoid bomb-wielding hamboomgers, escape from flying roasted chickens, dodge the soda monster's acidic squirts, and do whatever it takes to reach the next furnace. If you've had enough glowing mushrooms, you can evolve and turn into a Super Pizza Slice that lets you shoot even deadlier ingredients! Can you finish all of the levels in Fast Food: Dumpster Adventure?Fast Food: Dumpster Adventure was created by DSD Games. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Fast Food: Dumpster Adventure for free on Poki.Fast Food: Dumpster Adventure can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fast Food: Dumpster Adventure. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.