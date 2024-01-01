PizzaFall
Website: poki.com
PizzaFall is a thrilling arcade adventure where you take control of a slice of pizza equipped with shooters on its feet. Descend through ever-changing levels filled with flavourful enemies such as fries, hamburgers and salads. To make sure you get through the level alive, you'll ahve to use your quick reflexes to blast them away. Earn salami points to unlock a variety of power-ups scattered throughout the game's many tasty levels. Are you ready to slice through the action and become the ultimate pizza hero?
