Isotiles is a puzzle game for which you need some serious skills. You are playing a puzzle game on an isometric grid and your goal is to reach the exit by coloring tiles and creating a path that leads you there. Some tiles can be crossed multiple times, this is indicated by the number that is on them. There are different tiles that have their own rules. For instance, grey tiles can always be crossed and purple key tiles open up another closed off purple tile. The game is available on desktop and mobile. There are a total of 50 levels. Are you skilled enough to beat the whole game?Move - arrow keys / WASD / mouse click Start - space / enter / click Restart - R Skip level ad - L Return - escIsotiles was created by Robert Alvarez. It is his first game on Poki, and he also made Block Toggle!

Website: poki.com

