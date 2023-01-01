In this fast-paced, intense-action first-person shooter game, you’re put in the shoes of a mafia hitman, fighting for power against other mafia hitmen while taking out your target kills with a range of weapons. You receive your target brief at the beginning of each mission, with the whereabouts of your kill in a massive, chaotic city. In addition to eliminating your targets, you have to be on the constant lookout for ruthless enemies from warring mafia gangs. Prove yourself the ultimate gangster by completing your missions to perfection, racking up the highest kill numbers, and become the best professional hitman in the city. Make a name for yourself in Gangster Contract Mafia Wars!

Website: poki.com

