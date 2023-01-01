Athletics Hero is a sports game developed by b10b Games. You're participating in the Summer Games. Choose your character and try to win some medals! Join the competition in the 100m sprint, javelin throw and more. Can you win gold medals in every category?Click or tap on the green arrows to move.Athletics Hero was created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. Play their other games Stock Car Hero, Superbike Hero and Skateboard Hero on Poki!

Website: poki.com

