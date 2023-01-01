In Kubi Pets, it's all about the packages! On your little platform in the sky, new packages will arrive and it's up to you to unpack them. A package can contain a new Kubi Pet, a cute little block with a face that can hop around. By putting two Kubi's together, you can merge them to make different types. There's dozens of different Kubi's to discover! Packages can also hold special clothes for your character. By dressing up, you can get nice bonuses such as higher speed, more packages or more coins! With coins, you can buy upgrades for your character and platform, making things go even quicker and expanding the amount of packages you can hold. Reached the final Kubi Pet and fully expanded your platform? Then you can prestige to the next grade! When you merge Kubi Pets you will also get you marbles. When you prestige, you can spend these marbles on upgrades for your platform and character to make them even better. Let the unboxing begin!

Site Web : poki.com

