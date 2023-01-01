ZingPlay is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software. After establishing the ZingPlay label in 2009 in local country, the company quickly became one of the most popular and well-respected makers of computer games in Vietnam. By focusing on creating well-designed, highly enjoyable entertainment experiences, ZingPlay has maintained an unparalleled reputation for quality since its inception.

Website: play.zing.vn

