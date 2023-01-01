WebCatalogWebCatalog
Snake.is MLG Edition

Snake.is MLG is a cool snake game where you have to collect snacks, drinks and pizza to grow. Keep growing until you reach the top op the leaderboard. You can use a boost to quickly move in front of other snakes. Once they bump into you, they leave a trail of cash which you can eat to grow even bigger! The game features a ton of references to popular memes either through the audio and text, as well as by showing quick gifs. There are a lot of different cool snakes to unlock. Are you the best Snake.is MLG player? Controls:Move - W/A/S/D or mouseBoost: space or clickAbout the creator:Snake.is MLG was created by CrioDev. CrioDev is known for his game Javelin Fighting, which is also featured here on Poki.

