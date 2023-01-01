Fast Typer 2
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Fast Typer 2 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Type all of the words as fast as possible! In the beginning, you must type three-letter words. After completing ten in a row, you will advance to longer words. Type quickly and accurately to boost your score and earn more time!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fast Typer 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.