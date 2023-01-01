Drill Up is a skill game where you need to make your way up through the ground and set the highest score! Drill Up was created by UAB Applava. Make your way up through the earth's core, and try and collect some coins, but be careful, the magma is below you is rising.Be quick enough to out drill the lava, and make sure to aim at the spinning wheels, if you miss, you won't make it. Unlock all the characters and drill your way up, set a new record, and become the number 1 Drill Up master!Controls:Space / Click - jumpAbout the creator:Drill Up was created by UAB Applava.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Drill Up. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.