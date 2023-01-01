Think walking is easy? Prepare to be challenged in Daddy Long Legs the game online on Poki! The goal is simple: get Daddy (or Horse) to walk as far as you can. Earn coins and packs to unlock new outfits to fall with style and grace. Daddy Long Legs on Poki is sure to keep you entertained with realistic faceplants and hilarious gameplay. See how far you can get in the Daddy Long Legs game online.Controls:Space - walk

Website: poki.com

