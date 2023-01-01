Caesar's Day Off is a funny simulation game where you are Julius Caesar, and you have a free day ahead of you. Have you ever wanted to be a worn-out emperor who simply wishes to enjoy a day off? You're in the right place! Give simple hand gestures to communicate with your subjects. When you approve of something, you can give a thumbs-up signal. Gesture the opposite way when you want someone to be eaten by your lion. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but heavier is the body if Caesar doesn't order the salad.Accept (Thumbs up) - Up arrow key or Swipe upRefuse (Thumbs down) - Down arrow key or Swipe downCaesar's Day Off was created by Seufz Studio. Play their other game on Poki: Murder.

Website: poki.com

