Top Valant Alternatives

SimplePractice
simplepractice.com
SimplePractice is an EHR and practice management software for health and wellness providers, offering tools for scheduling, billing, telehealth, and client communication.
Whereby
whereby.com
Whereby is a browser-based video conferencing platform enabling easy meetings with features like screen sharing, recording, and live streaming without downloads.
Doxy.me
doxy.me
Doxy.me is a HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform enabling remote consultations and training for healthcare professionals, integrated with EHR and LMS systems.
Doctolib
doctolib.fr
Doctolib is an app that allows users to find nearby specialists and book medical appointments online quickly and for free.
iPlum
iplum.com
iPlum provides a separate business phone line with calling and texting features for professionals, ensuring security and compliance for various industries.
Happify
happify.com
Happify is a mental health app that offers activities and games based on positive psychology to help users manage stress and improve emotional well-being.
AdvancedMD
advancedmd.com
AdvancedMD is a cloud-based EHR and practice management app that streamlines healthcare operations and enables mobile access to patient data and tasks.
IntakeQ
intakeq.com
IntakeQ is a digital platform for managing patient intake forms, scheduling, and billing, enhancing efficiency and communication in healthcare settings.
Spruce Health
sprucehealth.com
Spruce Health is a healthcare app that streamlines communication between patients and providers, offering secure messaging, telehealth, and management tools.
Tebra
tebra.com
Tebra is a healthcare platform that integrates EHRs, billing, and practice management tools for independent medical practices, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.
TherapyNotes
therapynotes.com
TherapyNotes is an EHR and practice management app for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, notes, and secure client communication tools.
Practo
practo.com
Practo is a healthcare app for video consultations, booking appointments, ordering medicines, and accessing lab tests and digital health records.
Practice Fusion
practicefusion.com
Practice Fusion is a cloud-based electronic health record system for doctors and patients, featuring customizable charts, e-prescribing, scheduling, and billing integration.
CollaborateMD
collaboratemd.com
CollaborateMD PM is a medical billing and practice management app that streamlines workflows, manages claims, appointments, and patient eligibility for healthcare providers.
Weave
getweave.com
Weave is a platform that integrates a phone system with tools for managing patient communications, payments, revenue, and productivity.
OhMD
ohmd.com
OhMD is a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform that facilitates patient communication via SMS, allowing healthcare providers to automate and streamline interactions.
Practice Better
practicebetter.io
Practice Better is a practice management app for health and wellness professionals, offering tools for client management, scheduling, and secure communication.
DrChrono
drchrono.com
DrChrono is a cloud-based EHR platform for managing patient records, billing, and telemedicine, enhancing workflow and patient care.
Quenza
quenza.com
Quenza is an app for coaches and mental health practitioners to engage clients through exercises, assessments, and progress tracking.
Nabla
nabla.com
Nabla is an AI assistant for healthcare professionals that streamlines clinical documentation and reduces administrative tasks, improving efficiency and patient care.
TheraNest
theranest.com
TheraNest is EHR software for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, telehealth, and secure client portals to streamline practice management.
DeepScribe
deepscribe.ai
DeepScribe is an AI medical scribe that transcribes patient-provider conversations in real time, generating accurate notes for EHR systems to reduce documentation tasks.
Jane
jane.app
Jane is a health and wellness practice management platform that offers tools for scheduling, billing, client records, and telehealth in one secure system.
Lyra
lyrahealth.com
Lyra is a mental health app providing confidential support, resources for managing stress, and access to mental health providers, often through employers.
CentralReach
centralreach.com
CentralReach is a web-based platform for ABA practices that integrates EMR, practice management, and clinical tools to streamline care delivery and administrative tasks.
Supanote
supanote.ai
Supanote is an AI scribe for therapists that automates progress note generation from session audio, ensuring HIPAA compliance and offering various input and output formats.
Psych Scribe
psych-scribe.com
Psych Scribe is an AI-driven app that automates real-time therapy session note-taking, ensuring secure documentation for mental health professionals.
Wellscribe
wellscribe.in
Wellscribe is an EMR platform for small clinics that organizes patient data, manages appointments, and enables digital prescriptions, integrated with India's Ayushman Bharat initiative.
Medesk
medesk.net
Medesk is cloud-based practice management software for healthcare providers, facilitating patient management, appointment scheduling, billing, and telemedicine.
Clinicea
clinicea.com
Clinicea is a clinic management platform that simplifies operations for practitioners, clinics, and hospital OPDs across multiple specialties worldwide.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.