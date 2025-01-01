Top Valant Alternatives

SimplePractice

simplepractice.com

SimplePractice is an EHR and practice management software for health and wellness providers, offering tools for scheduling, billing, telehealth, and client communication.

Whereby

whereby.com

Whereby is a browser-based video conferencing platform enabling easy meetings with features like screen sharing, recording, and live streaming without downloads.

Doxy.me

doxy.me

Doxy.me is a HIPAA compliant telemedicine platform enabling remote consultations and training for healthcare professionals, integrated with EHR and LMS systems.

Doctolib

doctolib.fr

Doctolib is an app that allows users to find nearby specialists and book medical appointments online quickly and for free.

iPlum

iplum.com

iPlum provides a separate business phone line with calling and texting features for professionals, ensuring security and compliance for various industries.

Happify

happify.com

Happify is a mental health app that offers activities and games based on positive psychology to help users manage stress and improve emotional well-being.

AdvancedMD

advancedmd.com

AdvancedMD is a cloud-based EHR and practice management app that streamlines healthcare operations and enables mobile access to patient data and tasks.

IntakeQ

intakeq.com

IntakeQ is a digital platform for managing patient intake forms, scheduling, and billing, enhancing efficiency and communication in healthcare settings.

Spruce Health

sprucehealth.com

Spruce Health is a healthcare app that streamlines communication between patients and providers, offering secure messaging, telehealth, and management tools.

Tebra

tebra.com

Tebra is a healthcare platform that integrates EHRs, billing, and practice management tools for independent medical practices, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.

TherapyNotes

therapynotes.com

TherapyNotes is an EHR and practice management app for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, notes, and secure client communication tools.

Practo

practo.com

Practo is a healthcare app for video consultations, booking appointments, ordering medicines, and accessing lab tests and digital health records.

Practice Fusion

practicefusion.com

Practice Fusion is a cloud-based electronic health record system for doctors and patients, featuring customizable charts, e-prescribing, scheduling, and billing integration.

CollaborateMD

collaboratemd.com

CollaborateMD PM is a medical billing and practice management app that streamlines workflows, manages claims, appointments, and patient eligibility for healthcare providers.

Weave

getweave.com

Weave is a platform that integrates a phone system with tools for managing patient communications, payments, revenue, and productivity.

OhMD

ohmd.com

OhMD is a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform that facilitates patient communication via SMS, allowing healthcare providers to automate and streamline interactions.

Practice Better

practicebetter.io

Practice Better is a practice management app for health and wellness professionals, offering tools for client management, scheduling, and secure communication.

DrChrono

drchrono.com

DrChrono is a cloud-based EHR platform for managing patient records, billing, and telemedicine, enhancing workflow and patient care.

Quenza

quenza.com

Quenza is an app for coaches and mental health practitioners to engage clients through exercises, assessments, and progress tracking.

Nabla

nabla.com

Nabla is an AI assistant for healthcare professionals that streamlines clinical documentation and reduces administrative tasks, improving efficiency and patient care.

TheraNest

theranest.com

TheraNest is EHR software for mental health professionals, offering scheduling, billing, telehealth, and secure client portals to streamline practice management.

DeepScribe

deepscribe.ai

DeepScribe is an AI medical scribe that transcribes patient-provider conversations in real time, generating accurate notes for EHR systems to reduce documentation tasks.

Jane

jane.app

Jane is a health and wellness practice management platform that offers tools for scheduling, billing, client records, and telehealth in one secure system.

Lyra

lyrahealth.com

Lyra is a mental health app providing confidential support, resources for managing stress, and access to mental health providers, often through employers.

CentralReach

centralreach.com

CentralReach is a web-based platform for ABA practices that integrates EMR, practice management, and clinical tools to streamline care delivery and administrative tasks.

Supanote

supanote.ai

Supanote is an AI scribe for therapists that automates progress note generation from session audio, ensuring HIPAA compliance and offering various input and output formats.

Psych Scribe

psych-scribe.com

Psych Scribe is an AI-driven app that automates real-time therapy session note-taking, ensuring secure documentation for mental health professionals.

Wellscribe

wellscribe.in

Wellscribe is an EMR platform for small clinics that organizes patient data, manages appointments, and enables digital prescriptions, integrated with India's Ayushman Bharat initiative.

Medesk

medesk.net

Medesk is cloud-based practice management software for healthcare providers, facilitating patient management, appointment scheduling, billing, and telemedicine.

Clinicea

clinicea.com

Clinicea is a clinic management platform that simplifies operations for practitioners, clinics, and hospital OPDs across multiple specialties worldwide.

