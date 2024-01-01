WebCatalog

Tobii UX Explore

Tobii UX Explore

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: tobii.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Tobii UX Explore on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Tobii UX Explore offers quick and easy-to-understand insights about your user experience by letting you see through the eyes of your users. With our UX testing platform, you’ll access a first-person perspective of user attention, with accurate gaze visualizations, using just the user’s smartphone. Whether improving your e-commerce experience or conducting prototype testing, discover where your design causes unnecessary workload and confusion and make agile adjustments to your user experience.

Categories:

Software Development
User Research Software

Website: tobii.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Tobii UX Explore. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

Dovetail

Dovetail

dovetail.com

Qualtrics

Qualtrics

qualtrics.com

Hotjar

Hotjar

hotjar.com

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

Marker.io

Marker.io

marker.io

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

Maze

Maze

maze.co

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.co

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

User Interviews

User Interviews

userinterviews.com

Ruttl

Ruttl

ruttl.com

You Might Also Like

UX Metrics

UX Metrics

uxmetrics.com

UXtweak

UXtweak

uxtweak.com

WalkMe US

WalkMe US

walkme.com

WalkMe EU

WalkMe EU

walkme.com

UXSquid

UXSquid

uxsquid.com

Testeum

Testeum

testeum.com

Usersnap

Usersnap

usersnap.com

Useberry

Useberry

useberry.com

Loop11

Loop11

loop11.com

Pixso

Pixso

pixso.net

UserPeek

UserPeek

userpeek.com

LambdaTest

LambdaTest

app.lambdatest.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.