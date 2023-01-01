Talkdesk
mytalkdesk.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Talkdesk app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Talkdesk is a unicorn cloud-based contact center, unified communications and artificial intelligence software provider founded in Portugal in 2011. It is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in London, Lisbon, Madrid, Salt Lake City, Coimbra, Aveiro and Porto.
Website: mytalkdesk.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Talkdesk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.