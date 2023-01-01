Talkdesk is a unicorn cloud-based contact center, unified communications and artificial intelligence software provider founded in Portugal in 2011. It is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in London, Lisbon, Madrid, Salt Lake City, Coimbra, Aveiro and Porto.

Website: mytalkdesk.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Talkdesk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.