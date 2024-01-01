Top Personalization Software
In order to be considered for categorization under Personalization, a product should: -Track user interactions across various channels including mobile, web, and email. -Offer functionalities enabling the creation of personalized messages and product suggestions. -Tailor custom messages to visitors based on their past behavior and engagement history. -Incorporate a machine learning component capable of utilizing user recommendations to enhance website analytics.
Submit New App
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Instapage
instapage.com
Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai uses GenAI and automation to make prospecting easier for businesses and better for buyers. Regie.ai combines your system's data with Generative AI to craft unique, relevant emails for each of your prospects. Regie.ai will then automatically send emails on a rep's behalf. Highly engaged pros...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Appcues
appcues.com
Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption on web and mobile apps—without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage, and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by...
Lavender
lavender.ai
The most helpful email assistant on the planet. Lavender helps you write better emails faster. It’s a browser extension that combines writing AI, social data, and inbox productivity tools. AI analyzes and helps you improve your emails and replies, social data helps you build rapport, and tools like ...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales te...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. ...
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to dri...
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Moosend
moosend.com
The Easiest Email Marketing and Automation Software. Moosend is the simplest and most modern solution to deliver email marketing and automation experiences that drive real revenue growth.
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage is a full-stack Retention OS that simplifies customer engagement for 800+ brands across the globe. The platform enables businesses to build personalized and meaningful relationships with their users across various digital channels. With its comprehensive suite of tools and solutions, WebEn...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving gr...
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.
Insider
useinsider.com
One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...