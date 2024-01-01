WebCatalog

LiftIgniter

LiftIgniter

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: liftigniter.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for LiftIgniter on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for you” or “You might like.

Categories:

Business
Personalization Software

Website: liftigniter.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to LiftIgniter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

You Might Also Like

Justuno

Justuno

justuno.com

WebUntis

WebUntis

untis.at

Eduonix

Eduonix

eduonix.com

TrueAccord

TrueAccord

trueaccord.com

AccountingBox

AccountingBox

administratiebox.nl

Squeezely

Squeezely

squeezely.tech

RollWorks

RollWorks

rollworks.com

Interview Query

Interview Query

interviewquery.com

Notificare

Notificare

notificare.com

MicMonster

MicMonster

micmonster.com

Omniengage

Omniengage

omniengage.co

Zerotomastery

Zerotomastery

zerotomastery.io

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.