Riku.AI
riku.ai
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Riku.AI app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Experiment with A.I. One playground, multiple providers. Riku is the vault of your A.I. creations and a place to save, distribute and experiment with the latest technology. Riku is the one-stop solution to build custom models with NLP technology.
Website: riku.ai
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Riku.AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.