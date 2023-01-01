UiPath
cloud.uipath.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the UiPath app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other business software such as customer relationship management or enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. In December 2020, the company filed confidentially for an initial public offering, and became public on April 21, 2021.
Website: cloud.uipath.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to UiPath. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.