Automated bookkeeping for entrepreneurs AccountingBox is an online accounting service that fully automates the bookkeeping process for SME’s by leveraging custom-built accounting software, machine learning, and a team of professional bookkeepers. As an entrepreneur you only have to scan your receipts through the mobile app or forward your invoices via email and the bookkeeping and tax filings will be handled for you.

Website: administratiebox.nl

