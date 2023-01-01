Folloze is on a mission to empower B2B marketing teams looking to respond to a new generation of B2B buyers by creating the industry's leading Buyer Experience Platform. Led by frontline marketers, revenue teams leverage Folloze to quickly and easily deliver engaging, data-driven experiences that meet buyers where they are with the information they need, all personalized to their own individual customer journey. Founded in 2013 by two marketing executives who observed how B2B buying and selling was changing firsthand, Folloze proudly serves some of the largest and most successful B2B brands today, including companies like Cisco, FireEye, Google, Okta, and Workday.

Website: folloze.com

