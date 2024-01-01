WebCatalog

OneShot is the first true end-to-end autonomous prospecting platform. Our advanced generative AI and machine learning technology automates all of the manual prospecting busywork, allowing your sales team to focus on high-value accounts and activities. OneShot works in the background to identify, locate, and reach out to potential customers, handing warm, qualified leads to your sales team daily. It’s prospecting on autopilot. > Advanced ML algorithms pinpoint ICP signals that go way beyond generic demographics > Write hyper-relevant outreach at scale in seconds, powered by Chat-GPT > Land in the inbox every time and maintain domain health with our intelligent delivery system > Continuous automated deep-dive analysis lets you quickly identify and double down on success Learn more about how OneShot can supercharge your outbound and request a demo at www.oneshot.ai

