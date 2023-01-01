Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Revscale on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Whether you're automating personalized sales outreach, streamlining your fundraising efforts, or looking to recruit new team members, Revscale analyzes buyer intent signals & insights from across the web and engages your prospects with social touchpoints and automated outbound sequences, designed to convert.

