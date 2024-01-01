PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform includes: * Multi-channel Outreach Sequences: Email, call, Linkedin outreach, and tasks * Prospecting: Find verified emails to build your prospect lists * Call Dialer: Call prospects inside PersistIQ, use local phone numbers, and save call recordings * Automation Triggers: Trigger outreach campaigns based on email opens, replies, and CRM data * Gmail Extension: Email templates, notifications, campaigns, and prospect profiles inside Gmail * Analytics: A/B Testing, reply sentiment analysis, and reporting * Team Collaboration: Shared templates, team reporting, and user management * Integrations: Copper, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and Zapier Use cases: * Outbound Sales: Find prospect’s emails and automate personalized outbound campaigns at scale * Inbound Sales: Automate follow-ups with inbound leads to close more deals * Recruiting: Reach out to prospective job candidates

Categories :

Website: persistiq.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to PersistIQ. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.