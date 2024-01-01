WebCatalog

SmartReach.io

SmartReach.io

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: smartreach.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for SmartReach.io on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the ability to add prospects from Linkedin search through ProspectDaddy extension. Apart from this, it can also sync all your prospects email activity back to your CRMs automatically through workflow automation. It thereby reduces the manual effort put in by your sales team and increases their bandwidth to close more deals. Unique features of SmartReach.io - Shared Team Inbox for increase team collaboration, prospect & non prospect categorisation & reply sentiment report - Multichannel outreach via channels such as Linkedin, Email, WhatsApp, SMS and Calls - Directly integrate with ProspectDaddy chrome extension to get prospect email information from Linkedin - Native integrations with CRMs like Hubspot, Pipedrive, Zoho and Salesforce and workflow automation to add prospects directly to smartreach.io campaigns. - Integrate with other CRMs through Zapier. - Automate follow-ups until reply and advanced human-like sending algorithm - Optimize deliverability of your emails to inbox with built-in free email validations, email soft start, email deliverability set-up reports. - Hyper-personalise your emails with programmable conditions on your emails - Advanced team features that help you collaborate with your team. - Agency features that help seamless switching between different clients. - Track all email activity, get detailed analytics and downloadable reports. - Sync email activity back to your CRM with workflow automations.

Categories:

Business
Email Tracking Software
Sales Engagement Software

Website: smartreach.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SmartReach.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Bigin

Bigin

bigin.com

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

Cloze

Cloze

cloze.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

You Might Also Like

PersistIQ

PersistIQ

persistiq.com

LinkedFusion

LinkedFusion

linkedfusion.io

FinalScout

FinalScout

finalscout.com

QuickMail

QuickMail

quickmail.io

Qualifier.ai

Qualifier.ai

qualifier.ai

DreamCampaigns

DreamCampaigns

dreamcampaigns.com

Warmbase

Warmbase

warmbase.io

Folderly

Folderly

folderly.com

Mutant Mail

Mutant Mail

mutantmail.com

Klenty

Klenty

klenty.com

Oliverlist

Oliverlist

oliverlist.com

Rebump

Rebump

site.rebump.cc

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.