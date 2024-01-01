SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the ability to add prospects from Linkedin search through ProspectDaddy extension. Apart from this, it can also sync all your prospects email activity back to your CRMs automatically through workflow automation. It thereby reduces the manual effort put in by your sales team and increases their bandwidth to close more deals. Unique features of SmartReach.io - Shared Team Inbox for increase team collaboration, prospect & non prospect categorisation & reply sentiment report - Multichannel outreach via channels such as Linkedin, Email, WhatsApp, SMS and Calls - Directly integrate with ProspectDaddy chrome extension to get prospect email information from Linkedin - Native integrations with CRMs like Hubspot, Pipedrive, Zoho and Salesforce and workflow automation to add prospects directly to smartreach.io campaigns. - Integrate with other CRMs through Zapier. - Automate follow-ups until reply and advanced human-like sending algorithm - Optimize deliverability of your emails to inbox with built-in free email validations, email soft start, email deliverability set-up reports. - Hyper-personalise your emails with programmable conditions on your emails - Advanced team features that help you collaborate with your team. - Agency features that help seamless switching between different clients. - Track all email activity, get detailed analytics and downloadable reports. - Sync email activity back to your CRM with workflow automations.

Website: smartreach.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SmartReach.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.