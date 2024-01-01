WebCatalog

Overloop

Overloop

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: overloop.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Overloop on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management: - Email Finder - Chrome Extension - Import from LinkedIn - CSV Import - Custom Fields - Contacts Management Outbound: - Multi-channel Campaigns - Cold Emails - LinkedIn Automation - Phone Calls - Templates & Variables - Email Threads - Email Tracking Sales Productivity: - Deals & Pipelines - Workflows - Tasks Management - Conversations Inbox - Collaboration - Integrations & Syncing

Categories:

Business
Email Tracking Software
Sales Engagement Software
Email Marketing Software

Website: overloop.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Overloop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

Pipedrive

Pipedrive

pipedrive.com

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

Bigin

Bigin

bigin.com

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign

activecampaign.com

You Might Also Like

PersistIQ

PersistIQ

persistiq.com

GetProspect

GetProspect

getprospect.com

Klenty

Klenty

klenty.com

Upscale

Upscale

upscale.ai

La Growth Machine

La Growth Machine

lagrowthmachine.com

lemlist

lemlist

lemlist.com

Bixpand

Bixpand

bixpand.ai

Salesrobot

Salesrobot

salesrobot.co

Prospect.io

Prospect.io

prospect.io

Zopto

Zopto

zopto.com

Distrobird

Distrobird

distrobird.com

SmartReach.io

SmartReach.io

smartreach.io

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.