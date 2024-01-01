Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Overloop on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management: - Email Finder - Chrome Extension - Import from LinkedIn - CSV Import - Custom Fields - Contacts Management Outbound: - Multi-channel Campaigns - Cold Emails - LinkedIn Automation - Phone Calls - Templates & Variables - Email Threads - Email Tracking Sales Productivity: - Deals & Pipelines - Workflows - Tasks Management - Conversations Inbox - Collaboration - Integrations & Syncing

Categories :

Website: overloop.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Overloop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.