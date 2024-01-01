WebCatalog

Xamtac

Xamtac

Website: xamtac.com

A marketing ecosystem that blends advanced AI with a suite of tools to increase efficiency. Tailored to your unique brand styles and voices, it streamlines multi-channel campaigns, enhancing reach. Asset generation & organization capabilities allow for effortless creation & management of materials, while robust marketing planning & launch tools ensure strategic, coordinated campaigns. Integrate with your data for insightful analytics, & more for a comprehensive marketing team experience

Categories:

Business
Personalization Software

Website: xamtac.com

