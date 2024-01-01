Top Affiliate Marketing Software
Affiliate marketing programs offer a highly effective approach to boost sales and promote products and services. It provides an opportunity for affiliates to earn significant income, especially if they have a sizable network or audience. Content creators such as bloggers, influencers, and internet personalities often utilize affiliate marketing as one of their monetization strategies. From the advertiser's perspective, affiliate marketing programs serve as an additional channel to drive sales and enhance brand visibility. By partnering with affiliates, advertisers can tap into their existing audience and leverage their influence to generate more sales and increase brand awareness. Overall, affiliate marketing programs create a mutually beneficial relationship where both affiliates and advertisers can thrive. Affiliates have the potential to earn substantial income, while advertisers can expand their reach and achieve their marketing goals through this collaborative approach.
ClickBank
clickbank.com
ClickBank is a leading global retailer with its own marketplace. We enable sellers & entrepreneurs to grow their sales with our global affiliate network.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform...
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate takes care of all your affiliate and referral marketing needs. Sync Tapfiliate with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 30+ other integrations.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Partner relationship management software to scale any program: affiliate, reseller, marketing and more. See why SaaS companies grow with PartnerStack PRM.
Digital First AI
digitalfirst.ai
WE BELIEVE that even the smallest entrepreneur should be able to validate his product and select marketing tactics that are effective for himself. We want to equip entrepreneurs with the ultimate future proof tactics and remove obstacles to creating businesses that have the potential to change the w...
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero helps coaches and knowledge creators build a business and life they love by simplifying their software stack down to one fun & easy-to-use platform so they can develop meaningful relationships with their customers. From creating courses, building websites, and sending emails- to selling pro...
Awin
awin.com
Grow your business with a global affiliate marketing network that delivers marketing solutions for advertisers, agencies and publishers around the world.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiative...
Evolup
evolup.com
Evolup is a cutting-edge platform that empowers individuals to create their own online affiliate stores with ease, using powerful artificial intelligence technology. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, Evolup offers a simple, user-friendly interface that lets you get your st...
Get4views
get4views.com
Get4views - legal promotion service for YouTube channels and videos. It helps bloggers gain views and subscribers, and helps businesses increase sales and attract website visitors.
Involve Asia
involve.asia
Involve Asia is a global marketing technology company that provides a platform for brands and advertisers to manage thousands of partnerships with content creators, affiliates and developers. Founded in 2014, Involve Asia has been backed major venture capital firms such as 500 Startups, OSK Technolo...
Marketcall
marketcall.com
Pay Per Call Affiliate Network Marketcall is the best choice on the market. More than two hundred Pay Per Call offers
Admitad
admitad.com
Admitad is a partner marketing platform that provides a suite of hi-tech solutions for advertisers, publishers and influencers of all sizes to help them grow their businesses globally with strategic partnerships. Admitad connects brands and retailers with more than 100 000 active publishers all over...
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Grow your business overnight, every night. GrowSurf is referral software for tech startups. Our customers see 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% monthly growth.
PayKickstart
paykickstart.com
PayKickstart has reinvented subscription billing and affiliate management for online businesses who want to sell smarter, sell easier, sell faster, and sell more. Boost your sales, retain more customers, and increase recurring revenue with advanced out-of-the-box tools like customizable checkout opt...
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Turn your biggest fans into your best marketers. Rewardful is a simple way for SaaS companies to setup affiliate and referral programs with Stripe & Paddle. Just connect your account and let us track referrals, discounts and commissions for you!
Offer18
offer18.com
What is Offer18? Offer18 an affiliate marketing platform has evolved very efficiently in a short span of time and now holds a distinct position in the world’s top affiliate marketing platforms. Offer18 is trusted by a great number of Affiliates/Advertisers/Agencies/Adnetworks and still many to be co...
Attribution
attributionapp.com
Attribution is the most complete and easy to implement multi-touch attribution solution. See your spend, visits, conversions, revenue and return on ad spend (ROAS) all in one simple view. Integrates cost and autotags most major ad platforms including Facebook, Google, Quora, Linkedin and Adroll. Con...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount ...
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Affiliate and referral tracking for SaaS. Launch your own affiliate and referral program in minutes. Quick integration with Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee or with our API.
LeadDyno
leaddyno.com
Grow and manage your affiliate, influencer or referral program. Sync with Shopify, Stripe and 25+ integrations. Try our affiliate software free for 30 days.
Affiliatics
affiliatics.com
Affiliate marketing and affiliate tracking software for online and offline businesses. Launch your affiliate program and boost sales. Try 30 days Free Trial.
Post Affiliate Pro
postaffiliatepro.com
Post Affiliate Pro The leader in Affiliate software Manage multiple affiliate programs and improve your affiliate partner performance with Post Affiliate Pro.
Rakuten Advertising
rakutenadvertising.com
At Rakuten Advertising, our mission is to make the Internet a better place. A place that brings relevance, value and enjoyment to everyone involved – advertisers, publishers and consumers alike. How do we do it? By never slowing down. By constantly innovating. By combining Rakuten’s owned and operat...
UpPromote
uppromote.com
UpPromote: Affiliate & Referral is the top recommended affiliate marketing/ referral solution on the Shopify app store. The app provides a straightforward and easy-understand onboarding process and also offers powerful options to help Shopify merchants build and manage affiliate programs with ease. ...
BeMob
bemob.com
BeMob - powerful cloud-based tracker for managing and optimizing ad campaigns. Instant redirects, advanced targeting, detailed analytics, bot and spy protection, multi-user access, shared reports, multi language UI and support team with competitive pricing and free plan makes BeMob ultimate ad track...
Performcb
performcb.com
Perform[cb] empowers brands to acquire new customers through incremental digital channels on a pay for results model. Our proprietary technology and highly curated partner marketplace aligns “cost-per” pricing with customer lifetime value. Whether you’re an entrepreneur looking to drive traffic, or ...
Squaredance
squaredance.io
Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and ...
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recr...
Fintel Connect
fintelconnect.com
Fintel Connect is the leading all-in-one affiliate marketing platform, network and agency purpose-built for fintechs and banks. With Fintel, financial brands have all they need to scale their customer acquisition through affiliate and influencer marketing, including a specialized partner platform (+...
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa is an enterprise-grade tracking software for performance, affiliate and partner marketing. The Phonexa Suite is the underlying tech that carries through the consumer lead and call lifecycle, helping performance marketing teams drive ROI for brands across affiliate, partner, and paid channels...
CJ
cj.com
CJ Affiliate is the world’s largest affiliate network. With over 20 years of experience, CJ Affiliate is the most trusted and established name in affiliate marketing with a track record of consistently driving intelligent growth for our clients. As part of Publicis Groupe, aligned with Publicis Medi...
Voluum
voluum.com
Voluum is the leading ad tracking software. Thanks to advanced analytical features and built-in optimization & automation tools, Voluum ad tracker will help you scale and profit from your online marketing campaigns.
FMTC Affiliates
fmtc.co
Simplify your business. Tap into thousands of affiliate programs through a single API product stream that aggregates your monetized links.
Target Circle
targetcircle.com
Target Circle is powerful Partnership Marketing Software for advertisers, agencies, and networks. It allows your team to build, track, manage, analyze, and optimize your affiliate programs. The platform is designed to efficiently run all your partners including affiliates, influencers, mobile apps, ...