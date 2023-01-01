Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Ambassador on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ambassador empowers marketers to increase customers, referrals, and revenue by leveraging the power of word-of-mouth. Their marketer-friendly software simplifies referral marketing, automating the process of enrolling, tracking, rewarding and managing your customers, affiliates, influencers, and partners. Consumer brands and B2B companies worldwide are rapidly implementing, scaling, and optimizing their referral marketing programs, partner and affiliate programs, and influencer campaigns with Ambassador's pioneering software.

Website: getambassador.com

