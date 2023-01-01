LoudCrowd
Website: loudcrowd.com
Marketing is experimentation. And the next great experiment for your digital marketing strategy is to leverage user-generated content – UGC – to grow your audience, strengthen audience engagement, and increase revenue. This happens with LoudCrowd. LoudCrowd works with the world’s fastest-growing brands to support user-generated content growth strategies. The platform enables customer-led growth with tools to measure the value of UGC, organize and automate customer engagement, and create rewards for customers who generate valuable UGC. With a direct connection to customers and fans across social media – the largest engaged audience in history – LoudCrowd is the social CRM where you can organize social tags, build a curated library of content, and segment UGC growth programs. Whether focused on spreading a movement, growing customer loyalty, or growing your fan base, there is a UGC strategy for any organization!
