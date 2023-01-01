wecantrack is a comprehensive affiliate marketing solution designed to streamline the operations of affiliate publishers. With wecantrack, affiliate publishers can effortlessly consolidate sales and conversion data from over 350 affiliate networks into a singular, user-friendly platform. This centralized platform simplifies the process of monitoring and analyzing affiliate network performance. Furthermore, wecantrack offers seamless integration with various marketing tools, including Google Analytics, Google Ads, Facebook Pixel, Microsoft Ads, TikTok Ads, Snapchat Ads, Taboola, Outbrain, and more. This integration empowers users to connect their affiliate marketing data with these popular marketing platforms, enabling a holistic view of their online campaigns. wecantrack's feature set is robust and includes essential functions such as data collection and reporting, custom and email reports, advanced API reports, and webhooks support. Additionally, the platform offers integration with data analysis tools like Looker (Data) Studio and BigQuery, allowing users to delve deeper into their data for actionable insights. In summary, wecantrack provides affiliate publishers with a powerful solution for managing their affiliate network data efficiently. By consolidating data from diverse affiliate networks and integrating with prominent marketing tools, wecantrack simplifies the affiliate marketing process, enabling publishers to make informed decisions and optimize their campaigns effectively.

Website: wecantrack.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to wecantrack. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.