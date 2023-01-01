HOQU
HOQU is a SaaS Performance Marketing Platform for creating Networks and managing, tracking & optimizing online advertising campaigns. HOQU users get full access to all core features, regarding the pricing plan. Pricing policy is based on conversions, not clicks - it allows businesses save up to 90% of their costs.
Website: hoqu.com
