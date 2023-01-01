WebCatalog

Fintel Connect is the leading all-in-one affiliate marketing platform, network and agency purpose-built for fintechs and banks. With Fintel, financial brands have all they need to scale their customer acquisition through affiliate and influencer marketing, including a specialized partner platform (+compliance engine), curated network of thousands of finance-focused affiliates and influencers, and an expert team to manage and scale the channel. We currently power the partner programs of 90+ fintechs, banks, and credit unions across North America, including Ramp, BMO and Live Oak Bank to name a few. To discover how Fintel Connect can achieve scalable growth for your brand, visit www.fintelconnect.com.

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fintel Connect. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

