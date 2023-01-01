Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Squaredance on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and track performance, and optimize, while only paying for sales.

Website: squaredance.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Squaredance. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.