Top Bot Platforms Software
Bot platforms are instrumental tools designed for building and deploying interactive chatbots. These platforms empower companies to create intelligent, conversational bots that engage with customers and assist in delivering information to users. Offering a range of development tools such as frameworks and API toolsets, these platforms enable customizable bot creation. Typically, these bots are scalable, capable of serving on various communication platforms and across multiple devices simultaneously. Some platforms even offer features for advertising and payment integration. Additionally, they provide maintenance features to address issues that may arise post-publishing. Many bot platforms leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning products to achieve advanced performance and analytics. They harness natural language processing (NLP) tools to interpret text and interact effectively with AI platforms. For inclusion in the Bot Platforms category, a product must: 1. Provide capabilities for bot deployment. 2. Offer bot development frameworks to facilitate customization. 3. Enable users to define behaviors and program responses for their bots. 4. Furnish users with tools for performing maintenance and updates to published bots.
ManyChat
manychat.com
Manychat is the #1 omnichannel platform for D2C brands, Retail stores, Non-profits, Restaurants, Real Estate companies in the world. Founded in 2016, Manychat powers over 1 billion conversations every year and is used in over 190 countries. Engage your customers instantly. Automate interactive conve...
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversation...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Botmake
botmake.io
Botmake.io is a super simple and clean no-code chatbot creation tool for business or entertainment purposes. Users can add a chatbot to their websites and improve the experience of their visitors.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a user-friendly conversational AI platform that empowers individuals and teams of all sizes to design, build, and deploy AI-powered chatbots for various applications. As a pioneer in the chatbot industry, Botpress embraces the power of large language models (LLM) and generative AI to cre...
Relevance AI
relevanceai.com
Build and deploy AI-powered automation. Take GPT to the next level and automate more internal workflows with chains and agents. Fully-managed deployment, low-code and developer friendly.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox helps power businesses to engage with customers efficiently, generate more leads, and grow sales through WhatsApp Business APIs. Convert customer conversations into smart actions with WhatsApp Chatbots for your business. Gallabox believes in providing our customers with an end-to-end commu...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
Engati
engati.com
The Engati chatbot and live chat platform is the winner of the 2021 CODiE Award. It empowers you to build intelligent bots in minutes without programming. Build once and publish across 15 channels - WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Kik, Telegram, Line, Viber, Skype, Slack, WeChat, Twitter, Skype for ...
Qualified
qualified.com
Qualified is the pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce. Leading B2B brands such as Adobe, LaunchDarkly, SurveyMonkey, ThoughtSpot, and VMWare trust Qualified to grow their pipeline by tapping into their greatest sales & marketing asset—the corporate website—to identify t...
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel is an advanced messaging platform for automating business communication. Channels: - Social media: WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram; - Website: WhatsApp and Facebook chat buttons. Features: - Auto-replies to FAQs in comments and direct messages in real time; - Proactive messaging...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
BotStar
botstar.com
BotStar is a comprehensive chatbot platform that makes it easy to build, develop, and refine an automated system to tackle queries and generate leads. BotStar offers several features like managing media-rich content with a built-in content management system and collecting user’s data to send to oth...
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
Employees. The platform offers resolution-focussed automation with the best of AI + Human Intelligence. Unlock your business potential at scale! The platform is trusted across 70+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, Siemens Limited, Waste Connections US, Carrefour, ...
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Sendbird believes that conversations are at the heart of building customer relationships. As such, we built the world's most proven conversations platform for mobile apps across chat, voice, and video. Industry leaders like Virgin Mobile, Hinge, and Paytm use Sendbird to drive increased transactions...
SnatchBot
snatchbot.me
SnatchBot is an Intelligent AI Virtual Assistant Platform that improves and automates the experience of customers, employees and agents at scale. The SnatchBot platform streamlines business workflows and communications with a message-based interface that requires no coding skills. With our omni-chan...
SentiOne
sentione.com
SentiOne is an AI Customer Service Automation Platform. The tool monitors the internet (social media, portals, forums, and blogs) globally using proprietary algorithms, collects public mentions, and automatically analyses them for consumer insights. The integrated interaction module allows customer ...
Global Message Services
gms-worldwide.com
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CC...
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at s...
Userbot
userbot.ai
Userbot in an AI-powered Customer Experience Platform made by humans for humans. Thanks to the power of our proprietary Artificial Intelligence technology, you are able to offer an immersive and omnichannel experience through our Conversational AI interfaces and Digital Humans. Automating the conver...
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
Kindly
kindly.ai
Generative AI-powered chatbots built to automate support and drive sales. We are one of Europe’s leading chatbot providers specializing in the development of artificial intelligence and automation solutions for customer service and communication. We offer a platform that combines advanced machine le...
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every m...
The Bot Platform
thebotplatform.com
Start building a better employee experience. The Bot Platform's easy to use, no-code platform allows anyone to build their own bots, digital assistants and automated work tools on communication channels like Microsoft Teams, Workplace from Facebook and Messenger. Easily build apps, automate workflo...
Botbiz
botbiz.io
Grow your business faster with a better WhatsApp Business API solution: * Easy Chatbot Builder * Bulk Broadcast * Shared Team Inbox * Template Messages * User Input-Flow * Team Member * Webhook Workflow * Webform Integration * SMS & Email Integration * Auto-responders Integration * WooCommerce Inte...
BotSpace
bot.space
BotSpace is an early-stage, fast-growing B2B platform for businesses to automate customer support and engagement on Whatsapp. Through our cutting-edge customer engagement software built on WhatsApp’s Business API, businesses are now able to have personalized conversations, be easily accessible, and...
CBOT
cbot.ai
CBOT is a leading Conversational AI company, providing enterprise-grade AI solutions in Conversational AI and Generative AI. We specialize in enhancing customer experiences in financial services, e-commerce, telecoms, and customer services sectors through AI-based chatbots, helping businesses achiev...
Hubtype
hubtype.com
Hubtype is paving the way towards a new era of communication in which brands communicate with their customers in a frictionless, meaningful and inspiring way. Hubtype empowers companies to embrace simple, meaningful and customer centric conversations at scale through conversational apps; a new techn...
Joonbot
joonbot.com
Joonbot is a no-code and easy-to-use chatbot builder to boost your conversions. With Joonbot, you can guide, collect and push information to your audience in no time. Some use cases: Get more qualified leads Increase sales Automate customer resolutions
mottle
mottle.com
Turn Visitors into Customers with a Friendly Chatbot. Effortlessly create an AI chatbot tailored to your business needs: streamline customer support and improve customer satisfaction — all without any coding. Simply write your instructions in plain language.
WideBot
widebot.net
WideBot is the leading Arabic-focused conversational AI chatbot building platform in the MENA region. Our mission to empower businesses with AI-powered bots that chat like human beings, so they can build strong relationships with their customers and maximize their outcomes through a seamless person...
VOGO Voice
vogovoice.com
We are VOGO Voice, an innovative group made up of the best and diverse minds in voice technology focussing on the fastest way to connect the Power of Voice. We are the future of voice-enabled applications that help business and civic organisations to reach their growing audience with a smart, target...
Steamship
steamship.com
Build AI Agents with our Python SDK, and effortlessly deploy them to the cloud. Gain access to serverless cloud hosting, vector search, webhooks, callbacks, and more.
Parallel AI
parallellabs.app
Meet Parallel AI—a cutting-edge solution tailored for modern businesses. With Parallel AI, select the most suitable AI model for each specific task, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and accuracy. Our platform seamlessly integrates with your existing knowledge bases, creating AI employees who are inf...