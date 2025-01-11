App store for web apps
Top Lead Capture Software - Pakistan
Companies utilize lead capture software to uncover fresh sales prospects in highly competitive markets. In the face of intense competition, it is crucial for businesses to proactively identify new avenues for business ahead of their rivals. Sales professionals employ lead capture software to pinpoint potential customers, leveraging information derived from diverse sources, including direct leads, sales representatives, marketing experts, and customer support agents. However, capturing new business opportunities represents just the initial phase of the sales journey. Beyond employing lead capture software, companies must integrate additional lead generation solutions such as lead mining, lead scoring, and lead intelligence. Additionally, utilizing tools like sales performance management and sales intelligence becomes imperative to successfully convert opportunities into tangible sales.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is built for sales & marketing professionals who generate leads online and need an easy way to access, contact, and convert leads from their phone or laptop. We’re trusted across hundreds of professions in virtually every industry. Our mobile CRM connects directly to popular lead sources like Facebook, TikTok, Google, and WordPress, and works seamlessly with WhatsApp, SMS, iMessage, email, and phone calls.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
Sailes
sailes.com
Sailebots automate all prospecting Realize Saleshuman Potential made Possible with the only AI that automates everything: from research and discovery to engagement, interaction, and opportunity – hands-free.
Leady.com
leady.com
Intuitive B2B lead generation tool. Suitable for all B2B companies, from solo - trader to multinational corporations. Leady 2.0 serves marketing managers with in-depth behavior data on website visitors and email recipients, allow them to monitor 360 - degree view of the customer lifecycle. Subsequently provides detail contact information on leads to sales managers. Let us help you to collect data on anonymous website visitors, enhance data on your existing customers and users and organize them into actionable datasets. So you can spend more time focusing on things you love
NetLine
netline.com
Successful B2B Marketers Start Here. NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generatio... Show More capabilities. Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium’s proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry’s richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
LeadPost
leadpost.com
Find Out Exactly Who's Visiting Your Website. See who’s visiting your website – even if they don’t fill out a form! With just one line of code, LeadPost can give you names, contact information, and more.
Leadpipe
leadpipe.com
Everything you ever wanted to know about your website visitors... ...But Your Analytics Never Told You. Numbers Tell You How Many Visited. Leadpipe Tells You Who. Person-Level Identification: Know Exactly Who Visited From The Company. Get Names, Emails, And Co-Worker Data. Don't Predict Who Visited; Know It. knowing who visited from microsoft looking for a needle in a haystack, know exactly who visited from the company. get the employee's name, email, and phone number. knowing who visited and their contact information is just part of the buyer's journey. know which pages the buyer visited, how long they stayed, which keywords were used, and get journey summaries. foster that relationship even more. know your visitors' linkedin so you can touch base not just on email but connect for deeper relations and understand more about your visitor. get information on your visitor's coworkers and company employee data, including names, emails, phone numbers, and linkedin addresses. oh, and did we mention it's included in our main packages? we understand you also need to contact outbound and not every ideal customer profile visits your website (yet). get access to more than 602 million contacts, get their emails, names, and all the data you need for outreach. our aim is for your company to have more reliable and valid data, not to make you learn a new platform. we designed leadpipe in a way where you can set it and forget it. automate data and integrations with a few clicks and get information automatically sent to your crm. first-time vs. return visitors, location, traffic sources, engaged vs. bounced visitors, devices, entry and exit page data. this encompasses everything needed for a complete understanding of the buyer's journey, presented simply. all emails we present to you are validated. we score leads from 40-100. anything above 40, we are sure the email is valid. under 40, we think it may be valid and will not charge credits for it. you keep it. we provide you with the visiting company's information, exact employee details of the company, a co-worker database, their linkedin profiles, phone numbers, and emails. access to a b2b database of all contacts on linkedin, simple integrations, and powerful analytics are included. all of this is offered in one simple package
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterprise-grade data security at scale, making us the go-to choice for enterprise-level clients. Popl integrates seamlessly with over 5,000+ apps, providing admins with a wide range of powerful tools to streamline their workflow. With our platform, you can: - Export leads directly to your CRM system - Sync team members from active directory (HR) platforms - Automate data entry to eliminate errors and save time - Create marketing automations to drive conversions and revenue At Popl, we are committed to providing unparalleled customer service and support. To see the power of our platform in action, click the button above to schedule a free demo with us today.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the contact information (work email and mobile phone) of key decision-makers in these companies, all in scale and seamlessly.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.
Albacross
albacross.com
Revenue teams worldwide are using Albacross's Intent Data to generate more opportunities and increase revenue faster. From early-stage awareness to late-stage decision, you have all the insights you need to reveal your potential buyers, engage them with what they want, and get notified when they are ready to buy. Here's how: - Increase sales productivity: Identify the buying intent of companies visiting your website and notify your sales team when they are ready to buy. - Remove the guesswork from marketing: Understand which accounts are engaging with your content and what interests them most. - All the data points you need: we track 3 billion events monthly worldwide and refresh the data points on a weekly basis. - Seamlessly integrate to the tech tools you are already using – it's not another tool to learn.
Manycontacts
manycontacts.com
CRM for WhatsApp Whatsapp tool for sales and support Connect your WhatsApp Business (or API) to ManyContacts to shared your Inbox with your team, respond and organize all your chats in the same interface.
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads Mobile CRM enables small businesses to keep track of leads and customers in one place. You can distribute leads among your sales agents, schedule follow-up, receive timely reminders, and closely track sales conversions with this simple mobile CRM app.
about.me
about.me
Create your free, one-page website in just a few minutes.Freelancers and entrepreneurs use about.me to grow their audience and get more clients.
Socital
socital.com
Socital is an e-commerce marketing platform that helps marketers capture leads, convert anonymous and abandoning visitors into customers, and increase sales. Socital provides a unique set of tools for data collection, email database segmentation, conversion optimization, targeting, and personalization.
Roistat
roistat.com
Roistat is a marketing analytics system powered by AI, which analyzes all your advertising campaigns down to the profit. Roistat collects data from customers' CRM system, advertising channels, and their site. In seconds, Roistat builds reports according to 40+ business metrics, which provide marketing analytics from each keyword to the final sale. Roistat determines if a company makes any money off their paid advertising campaigns, which in return helps companies using Roistat allocate their advertising budget more efficiently & increase their revenues. Roistat allows to determine: - from which advertising channels your customers come from; - complete advertising channels statistics up to the keyword; - how to allocate your budget effectively; - how to save on advertising while receiving more sales; - all stages of the sales funnel.
Callspree
callspree.com
Callspree offers fully customizable website lead widgets that can be easily embedded into your website to attract the attention of your website visitors. Callspree has two products; A Callback widgets and a Lead-to-Call form widget. The Callspree callback widget enables your website visitors to connect with your sales & customer support teams immediately via phone calls. With the callback widget, your website visitors can set up instant callbacks or choose a specific time to be contacted, helping your sales team close more deals than you thought possible. The Callspree lead form when embedded into your website can help you reduce wait time and lead response time while facilitating easy engagement with your leads through automatic callbacks from the form.
W3rocks
w3rocks.com
W3rocks offers you a suite of products that you can use for your marketing in order to grow your company, find leads, send emails, create a chatbot, attract visitors to write reviews, prevent your site from fake emails, display social notification on your site and many more. A suite of marketing and lead generation products: package includes multiple lead generation tools that you can use to grow your company. Get more leads and customers: All tools are oriented to drive new leads and customers to your company to make it grow. Unlimited access to all products: Offer Unlimited access to all the software without any limit, do not pay anymore per lead. What’s included? Enrichment data software to find email of new leads: Find leads from a list of companies. You will be able to get leads from a list of companies or domains. The software is perfect for B2B companies, Sales and Growth Hackers. The best enrich software to find leads. Ideal for generating leads to prospect them by cold email. Find business emails and leads information. Export leads directly to Excel with business data. Email, phone & social media extractor from a list of websites: You can upload a list of domains and extracts emails, social media URLs, and usernames from Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc., and phone numbers on all pages of each website. A report is available to download as Excel once all the emails are extracted.
Quill Forms
quillforms.com
Quill Forms is a powerful online form builder that allows businesses and organizations to create custom forms and surveys with ease. With a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of c... Show More stomizable templates and themes, Quill Forms makes it easy to design and publish professional-looking forms that are optimized for desktop and mobile devices. Whether you need contact forms, lead generation forms, event registration forms, or feedback surveys, Quill Forms has you covered. With advanced features such as conditional logic, pre-populated fields, and custom validation rules, you can create forms that capture exactly the information you need from your customers and prospects. Quill Forms also offers robust analytics and reporting features, so you can track form submissions, monitor conversion rates, and gain insights into user behavior. Plus, with integrations to popular CRMs and email marketing platforms, you can seamlessly connect your form data to your other business tools. With its intuitive interface, powerful features, and flexible pricing plans, Quill Forms is the ideal solution for businesses of all sizes and industries that need a reliable and customizable form builder.
KlickLead
klicklead.de
Use KlickLead to create individual funnels for qualifying your leads. KlickLead funnels convert noticeably better than normal forms on websites and generate high-quality inquiries for your business. You can use it as a simple hosted funnel on our server or copy a script to your website so visitors don't need to left your page.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for information obtained from business social networks, company websites, or email signatures. The integrated email validator performs a search for the most compatible email address. This reduces manual work and ensures CRM data quality at the highest level! snapADDY DataQuality is also available as a browser extension for other CRM systems. A free business card scanner is included. Many smart functions: • Create and update leads, contacts, and accounts with Smart Autocomplete & Updater • Paste contact data from your clipboard to complete missing values • Contact capture using artificial intelligence • Automatic duplicate check of leads, contacts, and accounts • Inventory data update based on e-mail signatures • Qualified research of company data and contacts • Simple addition of missing contact data • Data transfer to CRM without typing • Free business card scanner for your smartphone Why snapADDY DataQuality? • Seamless integration into the Salesforce, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics CRM • Guaranteed increased data quality • Higher user acceptance for your CRM • More efficiency in marketing and sales • Simplification of workflows • Saving working time • Central data management
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a name, title, company, company logo, picture or even a video, and pronouns. Cards also include information such as phone numbers, addresses, websites, social media profiles, YouTube videos, notes, and more. HiHello's business offerings allow businesses to customize cards to match their corporate brand and have full administrative control over their employees' digital business cards. Cards can be edited or modified at any time by the company’s administrator. Our streamlined onboarding process makes it easy for companies of all sizes to roll out a digital business card solution to the whole team.
LeadDoubler
leaddoubler.com
Create and launch interactive lead generating calculators in seconds, embed it on your website to engage visitors and capture leads directly into the built in CRM system or shoot it into your existing sales and marketing stack whether that is HubSpot, Salesforce, Active Campaign, MailChimp or Zapier. With LeadDoubler you can convert existing Excel files into online calculators with a few clicks. No coding required - no developer delays. Launch your calculators as lead generation widgets on your website with cut'n paste embed code or use it to support your sales team with fully automated intelligent pricing configurators powered by your Excel file and help your sales team close more deals on the spot. With LeadDoubler your interactive form can generate and display calculated results instantly online or generate and send pdf files - such as contracts and proposals - autogenerated. LeadDoubler is used by companies in 52+ verticals such as real estate agents generating leads, heat pump installers getting leads and generating quotes instantly and by banks and insurance companies to engage and drive leads.
Leadferno
leadferno.com
Leadferno is a business messaging platform built for small businesses to power conversion, texting and better customer experience. Text with customers right from your website via a customizable web-to-text widget. Engage with consumers using a powerful messaging inbox – so your team can increase conversions, close leads faster, and delight your customers. Leadferno's Leadbox is the most customizable web-to-text widget on the market powering texting and your other conversions like appointment booking, click-to-call, lead forms, directions and more. Both a browser app and mobile apps help your team engage with customers using powerful business features like auto-replies, saved replies, scheduled messages, reminders and more. Integrate with Facebook Messenger, Google's Business Messages, Google Analytics and connect to other apps like your CRM via Zapier or our API.
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated sequences. Launch your first campaign in 15 minutes and see results in 24 hours. Our mission is to become the safest, smartest way to do omnichannel outreach for your business. With market-leading features such as: • Smart campaign builder: with actions like endorsing the leads and following their company page. • LinkedIn event capabilities include inviting your network to join your event or messaging anyone who has attended the event you are hosting. • Integration with Hyperise: the ability to send personalized images and gifs to stand out on LinkedIn. • ... and so much more Are you interested in finding out more? Visit our website, or contact [email protected] to start your free trial.
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
LinkedCamp
linkedcamp.com
Choose the most Reliable LinkedIn Automation Tool like LinkedCamp and make prospecting easy. Enjoy 14 days free trial today. Sign up & increase your sales.
Interact
tryinteract.com
Interact AI is an automated quiz creation tool that simplifies the process of generating engaging quizzes. It offers a user-friendly solution for businesses looking to create quizzes without the need for extensive AI knowledge or writing prompts. The Interact platform provides a comprehensive suite of features to build customized quizzes for various business promotions. By simply entering their website URL, users can utilize the quiz generator, which analyzes the site to generate a relevant quiz. The generated quiz can then be further customized using the easy-to-use builder before launching.In addition to quiz creation, Interact offers analytics and software integrations to help businesses collect leads and gain insights into their customers. Leveraging the provided quiz analytics, businesses can obtain valuable information about their audience. Interact AI was developed by a team initially focused on lead generation quizzes, with years of expertise in creating high-engagement, high-converting quizzes. Through extensive testing with beta customers, they fine-tuned the ChatGPT prompts, effectively transforming customer feedback into a questionnaire that mediates between users and the AI-powered quiz maker. With Interact AI, businesses can quickly build unique and high-quality quizzes, promoting their products or services while generating qualified leads. Its intuitive interface and powerful capabilities make it a valuable tool for businesses seeking to engage their customers through quizzes.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor location services, businesses have been able to enhance visitor experiences by understanding who their visitors are and how they behave when they’re onsite. Through this insight, businesses have made insight-driven decisions to optimize operations and boost revenue streams.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% or more. Whether it's for WhatsApp, Web, or Messenger, anyone can create automated chatbot flows to better engage customers and increase conversion rates. Landbot is also leveraging recent advancements in GPT and AI to help make the chatbot building experience even more accessible, combining the no-code capabilities of Landbot with other Large Language Models.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one solution that simplifies digital marketing and sales processes, allowing you to focus on what you do best – creating and delivering value to your audience. * Create with Ease: Engage your audience with captivating websites, videos, and webinars. Offer transformative memberships or online courses and manage your schedule and billing through integrated tools. * Market with Precision: Expand your reach using advanced lead capture techniques, and nurture your leads with targeted campaigns and funnels. Communicate your offers effectively through email or SMS, and process payments through customizable checkouts. * Scale Your Vision: Utilize advanced tagging and behavioral-based messaging to refine your marketing strategies. Automate your growth and make informed decisions with in-depth analytics.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Texau
texau.com
TexAu is a growth automation toolbox that will allow you to generate new leads, contact them quickly and effortlessly, and improve your knowledge of your users.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
LeadSquared
leadsquared.com
Complete Marketing Automation and CRM software for businesses. Organize your lead capture, lead management, sales management & analytics in one platform.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensures that the data you need seamlessly plugs into your workflows and allows you to communicate at scale. With enterprise- level security and bu
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral is the ultimate Viral Referral Marketing platform. It allows you to run campaigns such as sweepstakes, rewards, and waiting lists that people will want to share with their peers. Once you've set up your first campaign you'll experience the true power of word-of-mouth. Generating traffic, collecting leads, and converting subscribers into customers. UpViral is the fastest and most cost-effective way to grow your business online. Start your 14-day trial today!
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/case-studies
LeadIQ
leadiq.com
The LeadIQ platform is built to help you prospect smarter and build pipeline faster. Find prospect data, track sales triggers, and personalize cold outreach all in one place. Sales prospecting has never been harder. Every day your prospects are bombarded by sellers with non-specific, un-tailored, generic messages. It's not that sales teams have forgotten how to sell...but it's been the only way to scale and grow as a company. At LeadIQ, we believe you can prospect smarter and build pipeline faster — by reaching the right people with tailored, personal messages at scale. Our prospecting platform allows you to find prospect data, track sales triggers, and personalize cold outreach all in one place. Leveraging our patented AI technology, we eliminate the frustrating, manual, and downright difficult parts of prospecting so you can focus on making prospecting personal again. Get more replies, book more meetings, and generate more pipeline through personalization at scale. Imagine the prospects.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
OnePage CRM
onepagecrm.com
OnePageCRM is the #1 action-focused sales CRM that helps small and medium-sized businesses stay in control of their sales. Focus on what needs to be done next, follow up with every lead, keep the team on the same page, and close more deals, one sales action at a time. Save time and automate your admin and data entry. Generate leads in a click from anywhere on the web. Reap the CRM benefits on the go with iOS and Android mobile apps. Create deals and send sales quotes in less than 37 seconds. Any questions? We offer support via email, phone, and chat.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points. - Surfacing accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data. - Providing verified contact information for decision makers from our database of 100M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers - Acting as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team - All while providing unlimited credit pricing supported by world-class customer service Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – like ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Openprise and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today’s challenging economy is key to revenue growth. We’ve provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to our 800+ customers.
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, providing comprehensive and accurate data such as emails and phone numbers, along with valuable company insights data. AroundDeal not only provides data but also offers an intelligent platform. Our aim is to help marketers, sales reps, and recruiters in quickly finding and connecting target contacts, evaluate the competitive environment, obtaining high-value business intelligence and growth opportunities. 1. Prospector - Find Your Next Customer with Better Data Quickly build targeted prospect lists with 100M+ contacts data & receive alerts when contacts change jobs. 2. Engagement - Automate Your Sales Engagement Build automated sales sequences and take your sales opportunities to the next level. 3. Chrome extension - Find Leads Everywhere Get targeted contact and company information directly on LinkedIn, Company website and CRM (Salesforce or HubSpot. 4. Enrichment - Enrich Your Data Automatically Enrich your records with 50+ firmographic fields in the AroundDeal database, including business email, phone, title, company name, and more. 5. Visitors - Turn Website Visitors into Qualified Leads Find out what companies are visiting your website and engage them the right way at the right time.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.