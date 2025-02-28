Top Chatbots Software - Türkiye

Find the right software and services.
Chatbots, often referred to as virtual agents or virtual assistants, are software applications designed to perform specific tasks or provide information in response to written or spoken requests. They serve both external customer-facing needs and internal employee-facing requests, allowing users to interact with applications in a conversational manner, either textually or audibly. Chatbots typically employ natural language processing (NLP) or speech recognition to understand user inputs. However, their primary operations are driven by scripted conversations. This contrasts with intelligent virtual assistants, which utilize natural language understanding (NLU) to conduct more sophisticated, human-like interactions. Businesses use chatbot technology to automate tasks that previously required human intervention. Upon receiving a user request, a chatbot processes the input and provides a response in text or speech form. Chatbots are integrated into various customer support tools, such as live chat software, help desk software, and contact center software, often acting as the first point of contact. Their use is expanding into other areas, including sales and marketing knowledge bases. In business intelligence applications, chatbots can replace query languages, enabling users to obtain specific data points simply by typing or speaking a request. The capabilities of chatbots are continuously growing, and they are being incorporated into an increasing variety of software applications.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
Smartsupp – drive your online sales through conversations! Automate sales with Smartsupp. We offer everything you need to grow your online sales: AI, LeadGen chatbots, live chat, and much more you can use to engage your visitors at the right time. And convert them into loyal customers in no time. Smartsupp is one of the leading and most trusted chat and chatbot solutions in the world, currently boosting over 100,000 webshops and websites.
SiteGPT
sitegpt.ai
SitesGPT is a web-based site builder software that uses Artificial Intelligence to build websites. It takes less than 1-minute to get your own professional website absolutely FREE.
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
Cody
meetcody.ai
Cody is an intelligent AI assistant like ChatGPT, but with the added benefit of being able to train it on your business, team, processes, and client data. You can use Cody as an employee to support your team in various ways: * Provide instant answers to business questions by analyzing your company's accumulated documents and acting as an expert on your processes. * Boost employee efficiency by providing instant answers, ideas, and ready-made work to help your team work smarter. * Troubleshoot issues and discover hidden features of your digital tools using support documentation. * Brainstorm ideas and provide suggestions drawing from the context of your past conversations with Cody. To use Cody, you can upload your company's files, documents, and data to build your own customized knowledge base. Cody then uses this information to provide tailored responses. Cody can be integrated into various tools like PowerPoint, PDF, Word, Discord, websites, and more. The platform emphasizes advanced data security and privacy, with features like AWS encryption, SOC II compliance, and customizable access controls. Cody is designed to empower teams by providing an AI assistant trained on their specific business context.
ChatBot
chatbot.com
ChatBot lets you create chatbots in minutes with diverse templates and automate key tasks right away. Easily drag-and-drop new elements to adapt any template to your needs. ChatBot is ready to work out of the box, while AI algorithms help you improve responses over time. Design smooth conversational experiences to build better relationships with your customers. Send dynamic responses that encourage customers to chat and interact. Mix and match text, images, buttons, and quick replies to show off your brand, products, and services. Use ChatBot on different platforms and channels using one-click integration (Facebook Messenger, Slack, LiveChat, WordPress, and more). Connect your chatbot to just about anything you can think of using open API, webhooks, and Zapier.
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
The Genesys Cloud CX™ platform is trusted by thousands of small, medium and large enterprises and recognized across the globe as an industry-leading cloud call center solution and customer experience (CX) platform. No matter where the customer conversation starts or ends, Genesys Cloud CX transforms your customer experience. It connects insights across teams, tools and interactions so you have the data to address customers problems with ease. Meet your customers anywhere, anytime, on any channel, with a suite of digital channels. * Automate Successful Outcomes Simplify how you connect with customers across channels. With smart automation across the entire customer journey, you can use data and insights gained to take the right action at the right time to create the best outcomes. * Innovate at Scale Give your employees and call center agents the information they need in a tool built to drive engagement, improve customer interactions and boost your team’s performance. * Reimagine Experiences that Matter Use Genesys Cloud CX as an all-in-one cloud call center application and easily extend the suite with hundreds of packaged integrations. Take full advantage of the composable customer experience platform with third-party integrations and applications so you can reach customers any moment, on any channel. With an all-in-one suite of digital capabilities in Genesys Cloud CX, call center employees and customers can engage in seamless conversations across digital channels like chat, email, text and social media. Enhance the customer experience with bots and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) and route to a human call center agent when customers have more complex needs. Genesys is redefining the customer experience with innovative call center software. Our award-winning Genesys Cloud CX deploys in days, is intuitive to use and innovates with upgrades each week. With real-time dashboards, simple management tools and analytics, Genesys Cloud CX provides the insights you need to run your business. And you’ll take your contact center and CX strategy into tomorrow — no matter where your agents are located or which channels they handle.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
IngestAI
ingestai.io
IngestAI is a platform that makes it easy for any business to leverage powerful AI models like GPT, Cohere, BARD and more. It allows you to quickly build AI-powered tools and solutions tailored to your business needs. Some key things to know about IngestAI: * Founded to make AI more accessible after seeing demand in Ukraine when OpenAI access was limited * 37,000+ users have built nearly 30,000 custom AI apps for various purposes * Focus on speed, scale and cost savings compared to in-house AI development * Diverse ecosystem integrates leading tech platforms and services for best-in-class experience IngestAI works by providing the essential components needed to create AI solutions: * AI Models - Access top models like GPT, Cohere, BARD and more * Vector Database - Store and organize data to train models * UI Tools - Build custom interfaces for your AI tools * API - Integrate and connect your AI solutions into other apps * Pre-Built Apps - Start with customizable templates for common needs You can mix and match these components to quickly build AI apps tailored to your business. No advanced technical skills needed! IngestAI offers many features and benefits, including: * Quickly build AI chatbots, workflow automation tools, and more. * Keep data private and secure on your own environment. * 3x faster time-to-market than in-house AI development. * Save up to 70% on costs compared to in-house. * Scale AI capabilities across departments and use cases. * Pre-built customizable app templates for common needs. * Easy to use even for non-technical users. * Integrates with other platforms and services
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Zendesk
zendesk.com
Zendesk is an AI-powered service solution that’s easy to set up, use, and scale. Zendesk solution works out-of-the-box, and is easy to modify in the event of change, enabling businesses to move faster. Zendesk also helps businesses leverage cutting-edge AI for Service teams to resolve customer issues faster and more accurately. Built on billions of CX interactions, Zendesk AI can be leveraged across the entire service experience from self-service, to agents, to admins, to help you grow and operate efficiently at scale. Zendesk empowers agents with tools, insights, and context they need to deliver a personalized service experience on any channel, whether it's social messaging, phone or email. Zendesk brings together everything a service team needs – from personalized conversations and omnichannel case management, to AI powered workflows and agent tools, automation, and a Marketplace of 1200+ apps – all safeguarded under one roof. And our solution is easy to implement and adjust on the fly, freeing teams from requiring IT, developers and expensive partners to make ongoing changes. At Zendesk we’re on a mission to simplify the complexity of business and make it easy for companies to create meaningful connections with customers. From startups to large enterprises, we believe that intelligent, innovative customer experiences should be within reach for every company, no matter the size, industry or ambition. Zendesk serves over 130K global brands across a multitude of industries in over 30 languages. Zendesk is headquartered in San Francisco, and operates offices worldwide.
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell is a pioneer in mobile messaging and Chat Commerce innovations. The Clickatell Chat Commerce Platform enables brands to connect, interact and transact with consumers by providing innovative, intuitive conversational commerce journeys through the convenience of messaging, securely and at scale. Global brands use Clickatell’s trusted Chat Commerce Platform to reduce costs while maximizing value and elevating customer experiences across all stages of the consumer lifecycle. Clickatell is headquartered in the Bay Area and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc. WhatsTool Team is focused on building tools for WhatsApp and Small businesses who are running their business or marketing on WhatsApp. We are building more apps like WhatsSave which help businesses keep new numbers to utilize them for their growth.
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat (a product of Freshworks Inc.) is a conversational engagement solution that helps businesses engage with customers across multiple channels such as web chat, email, phone, and social channels like WhatsApp, Instagram, and iMessage. Freshchat also offers native AI-powered chatbots that can be easily built with a no-code builder, which helps businesses provide personalized self-service at scale. With Freshchat's journey builder and ready-made playbooks, businesses can stay ahead of their customer's needs and support them proactively whenever necessary. Freshchat also provides a comprehensive view of the customer's conversation history and other relevant information, making agents more productive and enabling them to provide personalized experiences.
Nightbot
nightbot.tv
Nightbot is a chat bot for Twitch, YouTube, and Trovo that allows you to automate your live stream's chat with moderation and new features, allowing you to spend more time entertaining your viewers.
Wonderchat
wonderchat.io
Wonderchat is an AI Chatbot builder. It allows you to create your own custom GPT chatbot by uploading your sitelink. The chatbot will answer any question related to the sitelink. Build an AI Chatbot by sharing a link to your knowledge base in 3 minutes.
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from automated to human assisted and to build generative AI enabled applications. Kore.ai takes an open approach allowing companies to choose the LLMs and infrastructure that best meet their business needs. Trusted by over 200 partners and 400 Fortune 2000 companies, Kore.ai helps them navigate their AI strategy. The company has a strong patent portfolio in the AI space and has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts. Headquartered in Orlando Kore.ai has a network of offices to support customers including in India, the UK, Middle East, Japan, South Korea, and Europe.
OnceHub
oncehub.com
OnceHub helps organizations big and small to fast-track sales and streamline service delivery with appointment scheduling and digital engagement solutions that adapt to their customers’ preferences in real time. Formerly known as ScheduleOnce, we are widely acknowledged as a frontrunner in online booking and calendaring, but our offering extends well beyond that to a market-leading range of tools designed to capture, qualify, engage, and convert leads with maximum efficiency and regulatory-compliant security. Freelancers, owner-operators, agents, affiliates, and in-house teams in every industry rely on us to power up their digital sales and marketing, hit their recruitment targets, and deliver quality services, one on one or in a team, in person, remotely, or both. Screen and weight opportunities, automatically route them to appropriate personnel, manage resource pools for team collaboration, and reserve rooms or equipment as you go. When the time is right, jump on a call, switch to video, or chat live. Start free, then upgrade your plan. Start simple. Close incredible.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Norby AI
norby.io
Norby AI is a leading solution that provides businesses with an AI-powered chatbot for their websites. The chatbot is powered by advanced natural language processing technology to understand customer queries and provide quick, accurate responses. Norby AI's chatbot setup process involves just four simple steps: * Create an account on the Norby AI platform * Add a snippet of code to your website provided by Norby AI * Input your existing FAQs, product descriptions, documentation etc. that you want the chatbot to respond to * Your AI chatbot goes live on your website, ready to engage customers 24/7
Acquire
acquire.io
Acquire equips enterprise teams with the digital tools they need to create the best customer experiences. With features including secure cobrowsing, AI chatbots, live chat, and video calling, Acquire empowers teams to proactively resolve complex sales, service, and support issues in real-time across all channels. With Acquire, businesses can continuously engage customers while minimizing resolution time and redundancy. Acquire’s flexible and scalable software suite meets the customer service, sales, and support needs of any business — on any device. Acquire is headquartered in San Francisco. The company’s customers span the globe and include several Fortune 500 brands. Acquire is backed by groups like Base10, S28 Capital and Fathom Capital.
Gerabot
gerabot.com
Gerabot - chat for the site, the designer of chat bots for messengers. * Chat for the site. * Constructor of chat bots. * Development of chat bots.
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
HelpCrunch is an all-in-one customer communication platform for support, marketing, and sales. It combines a set of tools to help you grow your business: 👉 Multichannel live chat 👉 Chatbots 👉 Shared inbox 👉 Knowledge base 👉 Email marketing 👉 Popups 👉 CRM
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon is an American wireless network operator that previously operated as a separate division of Verizon Communications under the name of Verizon Wireless.
Chatnode
chatnode.ai
ChatNode is an AI chatbot builder that allows anyone to create intelligent chatbots powered by OpenAI's GPT technology. With ChatNode, you can train a chatbot on your own data like websites, PDFs, documents, and text. The chatbot can then have natural conversations and answer questions related to your data. ChatNode makes it easy to add a chat widget to your website. There are different pricing plans available including a free plan to test it out. ChatNode utilizes OpenAI's powerful natural language processing models like GPT-3. You provide the data you want your chatbot trained on by either connecting to a website or uploading documents. ChatNode processes and analyzes this data to create a knowledge base. It then fine-tunes an AI model based on your data so the chatbot can have knowledgeable conversations. When website visitors engage with your chatbot, it generates human-like responses based on its training. The more data provided, the smarter the chatbot becomes. * Train on any data - Upload PDFs, Word docs, text files or connect to a website to train the chatbot. The more data the better. * Embed anywhere - Easily add the chatbot to your website with a few lines of code. ChatNode offers embeddable widgets. * Intuitive dashboard - The dashboard allows you to train, manage, and monitor multiple chatbots. Track conversations and optimize chatbot performance. * Customize appearance - Customize the chatbot's name, avatar, colors and branding to match your business. * Slack integration - Integrate your chatbot with Slack to answer questions right in your workspace. * API access - For advanced customization, ChatNode offers API access to build on top of the platform. * Affordable pricing - Plans start at free and scale as your usage grows. Get 2 months free with annual billing.
Rapidbott
rapidbott.com
Rapidbott (Automate your business without coding) is an all in one messenger marketing & conversational commerce platform where users can build and deploy messenger chatbots on their own. * Design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. * Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering * Targeted content and anticipating their reactions. With our built-in AI-NLP technology, it will become easy for the chatbots to understand the queries from the consumers. Get Started today with Rapidbott and get connected with your audience 24*7. Let your bot do the job instead. Get your business automated with bots. Follow us for latest news and updates and get in touch with us to get your business automated.
Tiny Talk
tinytalk.ai
Tiny Talk is a Software as a Service platform that enables users to build and deploy chatbots in minutes. It provides an intuitive interface and tools to create custom chatbots using large language models. Tiny Talk allows users to train their chatbots using their own data or documents, customize their behavior, and integrate them into websites, messaging platforms like WhatsApp, or other applications through APIs. Users can create knowledge bases, scrape web urls and generate leads from visitors. Overall, Tiny Talk empowers users to leverage chatbot technology to automate customer support, increase e-commerce sales, capture and qualify leads, collect feedback, offer technical support or streamline HR, business and onboarding operations of a workforce.
Louisebot
louisebot.com
LouiseBot is the ultimate AI chatbot solution for intelligent and interactive conversations. With this cutting-edge technology, they offer a customizable text-based chatbot that seamlessly blends with their brand, catering to their unique requirements. This powerful tool is designed to engage visitors from all corners of the globe, transforming each interaction into a golden opportunity for conversion. But LouiseBot is more than just a chatbot it's their ticket to international success. Say goodbye to language barriers and hello to a global audience. With this chatbot, they can tailor their conversations to perfection, ensuring every visitor receives personalized attention and an exceptional customer experience. Boost their conversion rates and connect with customers like never before, This advanced AI technology understands and responds to their customers' conversations in real-time, providing precise solutions tailored to their individual needs. And unlike human agents, this tireless chatbot never tires, offering 24/7 support every day of the year. Elevate their customer service experience and guarantee round-the-clock assistance for their clients with the help of LouiseBot.
Mevo
usemevo.com
Mevo is an easy-to-use chatbot builder that comes with rule-based and AI-powered options, lots of templates, and more. With Mevo, you can build and publish a chatbot page, and integrate it as a popup to your landing page in minutes without any coding experience, thanks to its user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. Mevo offers a variety of features to make your information-collecting experience smoother, including engagement analytics, session replays, and the ability to export your data in CSV format. You can also customize your chatbot with your own branding and set initial and fallback messages for your bot to use in case of no response.
Officely AI
officely.ai
Officely AI is a revolutionary platform designed to create tailored AI agents that seamlessly integrate into an organization's processes. These AI agents act as virtual team members, tackling tasks that traditionally require human intervention. They excel in recruiting, training, and mentoring new team members, serving as personal assistants for employees based on predefined business data and tool integrations, such as CRM or ERP systems.
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 12+ Languages with potential to engage 3.2+ Billion people, helps Brands and businesses automate traditional, multi-step process of new customer lead gathering, vetting and then establishing contact to few mins. --> 25+% uptake in inbound engagement is observed across live brands --> Languages: English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Mandarin / Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Hindi, Malay, Bahasa Indonesia, Russian * Solution helps scaling Customers Success teams by automating recurring tasks. --> 60+% recurring task automation is possible within 6-9 months with 3X-10X ROI * Augmented intelligence platform - Unified solution with multilingual live chat software for human with tightly integrated multilingual chatbot. Human staff uses same AmplifyReach software across Web, Mobile, Social and Messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger * In-depth unified Chatbot and Human Staff performance analytics. * Out-of-box deep integration with CRMs and Contacts for ZenDesk, FreshDesk, Zoho, SalesForce, HubSpot and more than 1000+ other options with Zapier. Solutions from AmplifyReach Catalyst Platform * Chatbot - Build Chatbot - No Code Required! * LiveChat - Help where Chatbot cannot! * Classifier - Improve your apps with Natural Language Classifier! * IAB Classification - Contextual Classifier - AdTech Solution * Core NLP - Contextual Intelligence using Core NLP Engine
konversable
konversable.com
Konversable is a powerful chat solution designed to delight your customers and convert more enquiries. Our solution can be used across many different use cases. The Konversable has been designed to help our clients in a number of ways: * Clients with Live Chat backup enabled can now be notified of incoming live chat requests through the App, and can even chat with users from directly within the App. * All Live Chat functionality present in our cloud-based solution can be used within the App, including the ability to Transfer Chats between departments, and the creation/insertion of Quick Replies to improve ease of use. * Clients can be notified of any leads generated by their bot, ensuring these can be actioned quickly. * Chat transcripts across all messaging channels can be reviewed where these are connected; including Website chats, Whatsapp chats and Messenger chats. Reactive and proactive features to increase enquiries, chats, and conversions.
Chatbot Builder AI
chatbotbuilder.ai
ChatBotBuilder.ai is a comprehensive platform that enables users to create and deploy custom AI chatbots and generative AI models (GPTs) for a variety of business applications. Key features and capabilities of the platform include: * Ease of Use: The website emphasizes that ChatBotBuilder.ai is the "fastest, easiest way to build custom chatbots and GPTs" without requiring extensive technical expertise. * Flexible Integration: The platform supports integration with thousands of apps and allows users to connect their tools and teams to gain a competitive edge. * Cutting-Edge AI: ChatBotBuilder.ai leverages the latest large language models (LLMs) and AI technologies to power sophisticated chatbots and GPTs. * Customization: Users can customize the appearance, functionality, and behavior of their chatbots using the platform's user-friendly interface. * Cross-Channel Support: Chatbots can be integrated across multiple channels, including websites, social media, email, and voice. * Marketing Tools: The platform provides built-in marketing features to help users engage customers more effectively through their chatbots. * Analytics: Robust analytics capabilities allow users to track and optimize the performance of their chatbots. The website positions ChatBotBuilder.ai as the "World's Best AI Chatbot Builder in 2024", catering to businesses and organizations looking to automate customer service, simplify communication, and enhance user experiences through the power of AI. The platform offers both a Pro Plan for individual users and a White Label Enterprise plan for agencies and larger organizations looking to create their own branded chatbot solutions. Overall, ChatBotBuilder.ai seems to be a comprehensive, no-code platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to leverage the benefits of advanced AI chatbots and generative AI models.
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is a powerful SMS & Email communication platform, designed to elevate business productivity and customer engagement with Automation & AI-driven technology. Key products include Team Inbox, Campaigns, Automations, AI Integration, Sequences, Flows, and Reviews. Whippy's all-in-one solution streamlines communication, seamlessly replaces multiple tools, and empowers businesses to enhanced productivity and maximize their growth.
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC, Amazon, and Capital One trust Glider to validate candidate quality and fit across any role in any industry. On average, customers see a 3x placement rate, a 50% reduction in time-to-fill, and a 98% improvement in candidate satisfaction. For more information, visit Glider AI.
YourGPT
yourgpt.ai
YourGPT Chatbot simplifies the process of building custom, industry-specific chatbots without coding. Our next-gen AI and GPT-based chatbot builder allows users to quickly create and train bots with their own data in just a few minutes. Get the most out of AI and save time and money with YourGPT Chatbot. YourGPT offers cutting-edge AI and GPT products designed to meet your unique needs. * Boost customer support with our powerful AI chatbot * Create production-ready LLM Apps using LLM Spark.
Robofy
robofy.ai
Robofy is a versatile AI chatbot builder designed for website integration. It offers personalized chatbot creation, utilizing website content to deliver automated responses to visitor queries. The Robofy AI Chatbot operates by training on website content, including documents, PDFs, and web pages. Users can input URLs or directly type content for training, allowing the chatbot to automatically respond to queries based on this data. Robofy is primarily used for enhancing customer support on websites. By providing 24/7 automated assistance, it addresses customer queries instantly, improving user experience and engagement. Robofy offers a chatbot widget with customizable features like colors, language, and positioning. It includes functionalities like chat history, suggested FAQs, and super-quick replies. The platform also offers a WordPress plugin for seamless integration with WordPress-based websites. Robofy is designed for easy integration and use, with no credit card required for its free plan. It supports automatic chatbot training and provides options for manual content input for training purposes.
Chatling
chatling.ai
Empower your business with AI-powered chatbots that boost customer satisfaction, drive sales, respond instantly, and save your time - all without the need for coding expertise. Chatling helps you build custom chatbots instantly and deploy to any website without any coding involved.
Zappr.AI
zappr.ai
Create an AI-powered chatbot that's trained using your data. By simply uploading a PDF or providing a website link, you can obtain a chatbot similar to ChatGPT that has the ability to answer any questions related to your document.
Command AI
command.ai
At Command AI, we believe in a world where the internet “just works” for every visitor, customer, and user. As the internet has become more powerful and crowded, it has become harder for everyone to use. And the solutions we’ve come up with to date — like irritating chatbots and pestering popups — end up being ignored or even annoying users more than they help. We sell tools to software builders and buyers to help them make their software better for users. We call this as our User Assistance Platform, and it comes in 2 pieces: - AI Agent — an AI chat agent that can answer users questions, perform actions for them, and even co-browse with them to teach your interface. - Nudge Platform — AI-assisted nudges, hints, and messages to guide users in personalized ways that don’t annoy them. We do this by optimally delivering nudges based on in-product behavior not just static rules as well as measuring measuring and the extent to which users “rage close” nudges to avoid pestering them. A replacement for legacy Digital Adoption Platforms User assistance translates into concrete outcomes like improved engagement, feature adoption, conversion, and retention, all while decreasing low-value support tickets. We’re used by teams like HubSpot, HashiCorp, Yotpo, Thryvv, and Freshworks.
JivoChat
jivochat.com
JivoChat is a free live chat for online businesses to talk to their customers in real time. It offers you to build a 360° customer support system and to connect message funnels, offer calls, configure and customize freely.
Cohere
cohere.com
Cohere is the leading AI platform for enterprise. Our world-class AI is uniquely suited to the needs of business, unlocking unprecedented ease-of-use, accessibility, and data privacy. Cohere’s platform is cloud-agnostic, accessible through API as a managed service, and can be deployed on virtual private cloud (VPC) or even on-site to meet companies where their data is, offering the highest levels of flexibility and control. Founded by Google Brain alumni and a co-author of the seminal Transformer research paper, Cohere is on a mission to transform enterprises and their products with AI that unlocks a more intuitive way to generate, search, and summarize information than ever before. We are backed by group of global institutional and strategic investors including Index Ventures, Oracle, NVIDIA, Salesforce Ventures, Inovia Capital, DTCP, Mirae Asset, Radical Ventures, Section 32, and Tiger Global, as well as several AI luminaries, including Geoffrey Hinton, Jeff Dean, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Raquel Urtasun.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
LivePerson is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world’s leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. With LivePerson’s solutions, you can understand what customers want, connect to the right channels, assist your agents, and embrace AI-powered automation — all in service of your business and customers. We call this virtuous cycle the Conversational Flywheel, and it’s at the core of everything we do.
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual support agents to help you solve customer problems and improve your conversion rates. Tidio’s software operates across all major content management systems, e-commerce platforms, and social media channels. Founded in 2013, Tidio has grown to 180+ employees and has offices in San Francisco, Szczecin, and Warsaw. Tidio serves customers of all sizes from 205+ countries, including Mercedes, Shell, and Praktiker. Tidio’s live chat widget is viewed by 510 million unique users every month.
Appy Pie
appypie.com
One comprehensive platform with all the AI and no-code solutions to start, run and grow your business. Appy Pie has a bouquet of products and services that can help any business excel in a well-rounded manner leveraging the latest codeless technology for mobile apps, websites, chatbots, automation, design, knowledge base, help desk and much more.
chatof.ai
chatof.ai
ChatOf.ai is a platform that allows businesses to create and deploy their own AI-powered chatbots. The key features of the service include: * Custom AI Chatbots: The platform enables businesses to build and deploy customized chatbots that are tailored to their specific needs and brand. The chatbots can be designed to handle various business functions such as customer support, lead generation, e-commerce assistance, and more. * Conversational AI Technology: ChatOf.ai utilizes advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to power its chatbots, enabling them to engage in human-like conversations and understand the context and intent behind user queries. * No-Code Chatbot Builder: The service provides a user-friendly, no-code chatbot builder interface that allows businesses to create and configure their chatbots without the need for extensive technical knowledge or programming skills. * Omnichannel Deployment: The chatbots created on the platform can be seamlessly integrated and deployed across multiple channels, such as websites, mobile apps, messaging platforms (e.g., Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp), and voice assistants. * Analytics and Optimization: ChatOf.ai offers real-time analytics and performance tracking tools to help businesses monitor the performance of their chatbots, identify areas for improvement, and optimize the conversational experiences. * Enterprise-Grade Security: The platform is designed with enterprise-level security features to ensure the protection of sensitive data and compliance with relevant regulations. ChatOf.ai positions itself as a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to leverage the power of AI-powered chatbots to enhance their customer interactions, automate various business processes, and drive growth.
happyml
happyml.com
Happyml is an AI assistant that allows you to use simple voice or text commands to effortlessly control your software applications to complete tasks for you. The more software applications you connect, the more powerful your AI assistant becomes. HappyML is an AI tool that enables you to launch AI chatbots trained on various files and websites within just 5 minutes.These chatbots are built using advanced AI language models, providing cutting-edge conversation capabilities. With HappyML, you can easily connect APIs, files, and websites, and deploy the chatbots on platforms like Slack, Shopify, messengers and websites.The tool offers a seamless experience without the need for coding or complex setups. Joining HappyML is free and doesn't require a credit card.Simply sign up with your Google account or create a new one to get started.
Botbuz
botbuz.com
BotBuz positions itself as a powerful, no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses of all sizes to enhance their customer experience, boost sales, and streamline their operations through the use of intelligent, multi-channel chatbots across various platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and more.
Creative Virtual
creativevirtual.com
Creative Virtual is a conversational AI leader recognised in the industry for our nearly two decades of experience and unmatched expertise. Our innovative V-Person™ virtual agent, chatbot, and live chat solutions bring together humans and AI to deliver seamless, personalised, and scalable digital support for customers and employees. Leading global organisations rely on our award-winning technology and expert consultation to improve their support experience, reduce costs, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Our global team and extensive partner network support installs around the world in over 37 languages, providing both localised collaboration and international insights. Creative Virtual is headquartered in the United Kingdom with operations in the United States, Australia, India, Singapore and Hong Kong.
tolk.ai
tolk.ai
tolk.ai is the customer relationship automation platform designed for business executives. No-code automation platform for customer support and lead generation. AI powered, our smart virtual agents solve or triage your customers' queries dynamically.
